How to Use 1 Supply in Wuthering Waves

When completing your Daily Activities in Wuthering Waves, you might get a quest asking you to use 1 Supply, which can be somewhat confusing if you’re still new and learning all of its many terms. But this is actually one of the easiest tasks you can get, and here’s what you need to do.

How to Use 1 Supply for Daily Activity in Wuthering Waves

A Supply is any item that gives you any kind of boost during combat, such as recovering HP, reviving characters or boosting their damage in some way. Supplies have their own category in your inventory, and are commonly obtained via cooking, synthesizing or buying them directly at various stores around the game.

To find them, open your inventory (B or click the bag icon on the top corner of the screen) and click on the pill icon to choose a supply you wanna use. Consuming any of them you will complete your “Use 1 Supply” daily activity instantly, giving you some more points toward your goal.

In case you’re out of supplies, for some reason, you can find lots of them in Jinzhou. Heading to the city and visiting certain stores (such as the Shifang Pharmacy or Panhua Restaurant) is one of the easiest ways to buy some Supplies for your mission. Any of them will do, and the money you get by completing this daily goal far exceeds whichever amount of Credits you might’ve spent on buying the Supply.

The Restaurant, in particular, also has a stove available to use anytime you want. You can cook some food to use as supplies later, which will also be helpful during fights and other challenges you might be facing during your exploration. Unfortunately, those won’t help you during the Tower of Adversity, but they will certainly help you get stronger to challenge it later.

Wuthering Waves is available now.

