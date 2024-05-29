Wuthering Waves Secret Investigation Quest Guide

Secret Investigation is a side quest in Wuthering Waves which can be quite confusing. The quest drops a huge amount of information on you to memorize all at once, so here’s all you need to know about this infiltration quest, step-by-step.

Recommended Videos

How to Complete Secret Investigation in Wuthering Waves

Secret Investigation can be started next to Lake Deerslumber, southwest of Jinzhou. Speak with Qianshan to start the quest, in which you’ll have to infiltrate an Exile camp and extract some critical info from them. For starters, your first goal is to find your disguise, which can be obtained by ransacking two smaller Exile camps around the area to get the top and bottom parts.

Screenshot by The Escapist

With those two in your hands, return to Qianshan, who will give you all the info needed for your disguise. He has a whole identity prepared for you, so you’ll have to follow the script perfectly. He will test you first with some questions, which you must answer perfectly before heading out to your mission.

What did the mother of Qiao Sheng and Qiao Yang do for a living? Teacher.

What was the reason for the injury on Qiao Sheng’s right leg? Attempted shoplifting.

What does Kuixiao, a friend of Qiao Sheng’s at the camp like doing? Studying technologies.



Screenshot by The Escapist

After this small quiz, you’re apt to infiltrate the field, so speak with Qianshan once again to get into your disguise for the first time. As you walk through the field, be careful not to be caught in any of the dog’s lines of sight, as they can snitch you out due to your smell. If you see any of their black icons turning red, just run away from them until you can safely approach your first Exile Guard targets.

Screenshot by The Escapist

These two will also ask you some questions, to which you must answer the following:

I think Qiao Sheng said you were arriving next week. Couldn’t make any money at Jinzhou. Grew tired of waiting.



If you picked “I couldn’t wait to meet brother” instead, you’ll get another question. It’s important to answer this one correctly to prove you’re Qiao Sheng’s sibling.

The wound in his left leg, you know. Isn’t his leg wound at the right leg?



Related: How to Find the Exile Seeking Help Treasure in Wuthering Waves

Despite that, you’re still denied access for now, so you’re off to meet Kuixiao upstairs instead. Reach him through the elevator, and he’ll also start to question you, to which you must again use all the info you’ve gotten about your new identity.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Who? Sending a freshman to get me? Zaijia just said he needed your help on something.

… Do you prefer hot food, like Qiao Sheng? Both of us are not fans of hot food…



Again, the second answer is the most important. After that, your next path (again, with a lot of dogs on the way) will be going through Jian. Luckily, he only makes an easy question.

You, you look unfamiliar… I’m Qiao Yang



After successfully deceiving a drunk guard, all that’s left is to get info from the terminal by distracting the Exile Leader guarding it. Approach the signaling beacon to destroy it, then sneak through the Leader’s line of sight to get your info from the terminal.

Screenshot by The Escapist

However, the leader uncovers your disguise either way. After stalling for a while until you get your info, all the Exiles start jumping on you, so you have to fight them either way. There are two waves of enemies you’ll need to defeat on your way out, but they’re not much different from most of the opponents you’ve already fought up until here.

After defeating them all, you can finally return to Qianshan to deliver him what you’ve found. He thanks you for your infiltrating efforts and rewards you equally. You get x40 Astrite, x1 Angelica, x24000 Shell Credits and x500 Union Experience for completing Secret Investigation, as well as the Sorry, I’m a Patroller achievement on top of that. Great for your savings if you’re looking to roll for some more powerful weapons.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more