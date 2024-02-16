Eliminating an enemy from across the map in Call of Duty can feel great, especially if they’ve been a thorn in your side all game. However, there’s another way to take out an opponent that’s even more satisfying. Here’s how to do a Finishing Move in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

How to Do a Finishing Move in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

There are a lot of situations that call for you to do a Finishing Move in MW3. Maybe you just unlocked a new one and want to see how it works, or there might be a player who executed you earlier in the game, and you want to return the favor. Either way, you need to know which buttons to press to achieve your goal.

Thankfully, unlike popular fighting games, you don’t need to pull off a perfect combo to do a Finishing Move. All you have to do is get behind the enemy you’re looking to execute and hold down the melee weapon. That will be R3 on Xbox and PlayStation and V on PC unless you’ve changed your controls. Obviously, this process is easier when you’re dealing with a stationary opponent, so try to flank the nearest camper before scaring them real good.

Don’t worry if it takes you a few tries to successfully pull off a Finishing Move in MW3, as there are plenty of sweats in the game, and none of them like to stand still for long. Once you get your first, though, you’ll feel like a ninja and want to continue hunting unsuspecting players down.

And that’s how to do a Finishing Move in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.