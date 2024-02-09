It’s time to hit some gnarly moves in Fortnite as the Cowabunga event kicks into gear. Here’s how to “do an impossibly difficult trick on a Driftboard” in Fortnite.

How to Do an Impossibly Difficult Trick on a Driftboard in Fortnite

If you’re one of those gamers who was watching the clock tick down, waiting for the release of the TMNT event in Fortnite, then you’re also probably interested in getting the lowdown on all of the challenges in the crossover. Some are easy, like “Destroy Objects,” while others are a bit more involved, such as “Travel through the sewer pipes in different matches.” However, the one involving the Driftboard is leaving some scratching their heads.

Long-time Fortnite players will be familiar with the Driftboard since it first appeared all the way back in Season 7. It’s been unvaulted a few times, but now, it’s back and ready to provide players with the Ooze they need to unlock Super Shredder.

Unfortunately, there is no guaranteed spawn point for the Driftboard in Fortnite, but it shouldn’t be too hard to come across. Like other vehicles in the game, it’ll spawn in the morepopular locations. And finding one is probably the toughest part of this challenge.

Once you find a Driftboard, pulling off the “impossibly difficult trick” isn’t so bad. If you head to a hill and flip off, you’ll achieve the feat so long as you make a successful landing. You can also make it a bit more complicated by jumping off a cliff and trying to get a crazy score, but that’ll make landing much more difficult. Either way, you should be able to get your Ooze shortly after locating a Driftboard.

And that’s how to “do an impossibly difficult trick on a Driftboard” in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.