How to Download and Use FFXIV Dawntrail Benchmark

Square Enix just released the FFXIV Dawntrail Benchmark to the public. With all new graphical updates coming in this new expansion, this is the best tool for players to ensure they can still run the game’s new graphics. Here’s how to use it.

How to Download and Use the FFXIV Dawntrail Benchmark

The Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail Benchmark can be downloaded from the official FFXIV site, and works for every PC version of the game (launcher or Steam). Console players won’t need to worry about still running the game but can’t have a first-hand look at the new graphics, unfortunately.

With almost 4GB in size, the Benchmark has two main functionalities: character creation and trailer score. Character creation is self-explanatory but adds the brand-new Female Hrothgar to the mix. All new Dawntrail visual changes and updates are also included. Even if you’re not into big cat ladies, you can check how good your character will look with the new visuals.

The trailer score, on the other hand, runs the same trailer previously revealed in the latest Live Letter on your computer to give you a score on how well your computer runs Dawntrail. The score is not a perfect metric that you can/cannot run the expansion, but it’s a good starting point. Remember that the Benchmark launcher has the Settings options, where you can tune down some of the new effects to get a better score.

All FFXIV Benchmark Scores Listed

You can run the Benchmark trailer score by hitting the Start button on the launcher. The character used defaults to the Hyur Warrior of Light shown in trailers, but you can make a character through Character Creation and select it as default.

Once the trailer’s over, you get one of the following scores based on how well your computer handled the new animations.

Score Title Description Points Extremely High Runs the game with best settings with little to no problems. 15000+ Very High Runs the game almost flawlessly with great settings. 11000 – 14999 High Better than average performance without big issues. 8000 – 10999 Fairly High Can perform better than default settings. 6000 – 7999 Standard The minimum required to run the game in default settings. 4000 – 5999 Slightly Low Can still run the game but may experience stuttering if you don’t lower the settings. 2000 – 3999 Low Runs the game with considerable difficulty, even at the lowest settings. 1000 – 1999 Insufficient Cannot run the game at all. 1000-

Again, these scores are not definitive. But if you barely got a “Low” score, chances are that you need an upgrade if you still want to play XIV. Very High scorers could also experience trouble occasionally depending on various factors, although this is less likely to occur.

Take the time during the trailer to enjoy the new scenario and have an exclusive look at the new job actions. Screenshots are saved in the same place where you extracted the Benchmark files (which is by default C:\username\Downloads\ffxiv-dawntrail-bench\screenshots).

How to Import Characters from the FFXIV Dawntrail Benchmark

The Character Creation is where people dump most of their Benchmark time. All races have been updated to their Dawntrail iteration, so you can appreciate things like new lip textures, high-res Au’ra scales and better-defined hair. Everyone has gone through substantial changes, so everyone’s eager to see how they’ll look.

You can load any saved appearance when creating a character just in the full game, as well as save any new appearances you make in the Benchmark. To do so, just mark the Load Appearance Data checkbox when creating a character. To import a new character from the Benchmark, save your appearance when finishing the character just as you would normally.

Open the main game and the appearance file should be there for loading, except if it’s a Female Hrothgar. These will only be available once the Dawntrail update is up. This applies to any race you make in the Benchmark, as you might find the new Midlander changes too appealing to skip, for example.

And don’t forget that this is not definitive. FFXIV developers are taking any feedback players have from the Benchmark regarding visuals, so we can see even further updates. Some players have already expressed their displeasure with certain changes through the official forums, for example. If you feel like something needs to change, this is the time to express that feeling.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail arrives on July 2, 2024. Early Access is planned for June 28 for those who pre-order the expansion early.

