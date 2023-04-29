How to Efficiently Defeat the Ninth Sister in Jedi: Survivor

Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor introduces you to an old “friend,” the Inquisitor known as the Ninth Sister. She’s built like a tank and looks like she could tear you in half without breaking a sweat. But don’t lose hope — here’s how to efficiently defeat the Ninth Sister in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Block and Parry the Ninth Sister Methodically

The first thing to remember is that, to a Jedi, size matters not. The Ninth Sister may be big, but you can still block her blows. As long as you’re not out of stamina and she’s not glowing red, you can hold down the block button and take precisely zero damage from her head-on attacks.

That includes jump attacks, too. However, she can block too, so your aim should be to reduce her own block stamina bar to nothing, making it easier for you to slice her up. Once you’ve stopped being intimidated by her size, you can take the next step to defeating her, which is to parry. Parrying is blocking when her attack is about to hit, which will leave her open to damage.

You can also use your Force Push on her, but it only does a tiny amount of damage and she’s too hefty to be just pushed over a wall. You can use whatever stance you want, as neither has a clear advantage against her. But do activate your slow-mo power whenever it’s full.

How to Defeat the Ninth Sister in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at Each Stage

Stage 1: As above, when you start fighting her, block her attacks, then strike back when she’s open. If you want to speed things up, parry and counterattack to bring her energy bar down quicker. You can dodge if you’d prefer, but unless you have zero blocking stamina left, blocking is the better option.

The Ninth Sister will sometimes glow red, which is when you should dodge since, like all red glowing attacks, this attack can’t be blocked. Just keep at her and you’ll do enough damage to trigger the next stage of the fight.

Stage 2: The next stage triggers when a third of her energy bar is gone, and then things get trickier. She’ll now get a Force grab attack, in addition to her regular and red unblockable attacks.

She’ll put her hand to her head with a blue glow, showing she’s trying to Force grab you. So back off when she’s doing this, and if she does grab you, dodge like crazy. You can’t successfully attack her while she’s using this move, so wait until she stops.

Stage 3: The third stage isn’t about the Ninth Sister getting a new attack — instead, it’s all about trying out your dual-saber stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Once your foe has just a quarter of her energy bar left, you’ll get another cutscene, unlocking the stance.

Keep fighting and you’ll be prompted to hold Y (or your keyboard / controller equivalent) to use Force Parry. Hold it down while she attacks and you’ll finish her off, triggering the final cutscenes. You’ll also be able to use dual-saber stance going forward.

And that’s the answer to how to efficiently defeat the Ninth Sister in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.