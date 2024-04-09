How to Enter Bunkers in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Whether you want to complete the Week 5 Quests or you just want some more loot, you may need to enter bunkers in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. My guide will cover how you can find these underground loot rooms and how to get them open.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: How to Enter Bunkers

There are nine fixed bunkers that you can enter after the first two storm circles close in Fortnite. The first one I found was south of Fencing Fields, but you’re not limited to that spot. When you land at any of these bunkers at the start of a match, they will be sealed closed with no way to get the doors open. In other words, there’s no reason to try getting inside until the mid-point of the match. Spend that time getting ready to fight over the underground loot and then head to one of the nine entrances.

With any luck, you can enter the bunker that is closest to you during the third storm circle phase. When a Weapon Bunker opens up, players around the map will get a notification on their screen. Once someone enters the bunker, the POI will have a gear symbol on it, so be careful before you start exploring. If one of them gets looted or you are on the other side of the map, you still have a chance for another entrance to open in the next circle.

Within the Week 5 Quests for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, players are tasked with entering one of these Weapon Bunkers in three different matches. This will be the most challenging task on the list for the week but a lot of it is based on luck. As long as the Battle Royale Gods are in your favor, some of the entrances should open in your vicinity. Just be ready for a fight when you enter one of them are take all the loot.

Once that’s out of the way, you can always get back into the action and prep for the coming Avatar event.

