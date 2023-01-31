One of Fire Emblem Engage’s best new mechanics is the Bond Ring action, which allows members of your army to connect with the spirit of a Fire Emblem hero of legend. Whether you’re teaming up with the iconic fighter Marth, or gaining a connection to newer characters like Lucina, Bond Rings offer a great chance to upgrade your units, so here is how to make and equip Bond Rings in Fire Emblem Engage.

It’s Simple to Make and Equip Bond Rings in Fire Emblem Engage

While some Bond Rings you will receive from completing mission quests or Paralogues, many Bond Rings will need to be created at the Ring Chamber in the Somniel. Here you will select an Emblem and use 100 Bond Fragments, which you can collect in missions or purchase at the in-game store, to create the Bond Ring.

As mentioned above, each Emblem will correspond with a classic Fire Emblem character of the past, so it is important to select the character you want. Also, depending on the Emblem, there are tier levels for how effective the ring will be at boosting stats, ranging from C to S tier.

Once you have forged a new Bond Ring, you will still need to equip it to the party member of your choice. If the character previously had a Bond Ring equipped before it was officially created, you will need to re-equip the ring manually. You can do this by going to the Emblem select screen, clicking on the Bond Ring you want to equip, and then selecting the character you want to equip it to.

For lower-tiered Bond Rings, you can also upgrade them by melding them together. This can be done by forging two of the same Bond Ring, then melding a stronger, higher-tiered upgrade.

And that’s how you make and equip a Bond Ring in Fire Emblem Engage!