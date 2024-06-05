How to Evolve Poipole in Pokemon GO

Many Pokemon GO players have found themselves in possession of the Ultra Beast Poipole thanks to its appearance as a research task reward. Since this elusive Pokemon is a newer addition to the game, many players still have questions about Poipole, including how to evolve it.

Can You Evolve Poipole in Pokemon GO?

Image via Niantic.

Poipole is currently the only one of Pokemon’s Ultra Beasts that can evolve, making it somewhat unusual. However, in part because of how unusual its ability to evolve is in the first place, there’s a valid question as to whether Poipole’s evolved form, Naganadel, would be available in Pokemon GO.

Indeed, when Poipole debuted, its evolution was not available. Thankfully, Niantic added Naganadel to Pokemon GO as part of the Ultra Space Wonders event in May 2024. With this, you can now evolve your Poipole into Naganadel in the mobile game. That said, doing so requires specific steps that have left some players confused.

How to Evolve Poipole into Naganadel in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic

Now that Naganadel is available in Pokemon GO, players naturally want to add it to their PokeDex. However, evolving Poipole requires some additional steps beyond simply collecting lots of candies. Like many Pokemon, Poipole requires you to spend some time completing buddy tasks before it will evolve. Specifically, you will need to make Poipole your buddy Pokemon, then catch 20 Dragon-types while it’s hanging out with you.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to evolve Poipole using 200 Poipole candies. That seems like a steep number, but many of the tasks in the World of Wonders quest that originally granted players Poipole offer Poipole candy as a reward. This makes it relatively easy to reach 200 candies, at least for now.

How to Find More Dragon-Type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Dragon-type Pokemon are one of the rarer species in the game, making it a bit trickier to catch 20 of them than other, more common types. Many players on Reddit, particularly those in rural areas, are struggling to find the required number of dragon-type Pokemon.

While you can certainly spend time out in the wild hoping for a dragon-type encounter, there are a few other ways you may be able to find dragon types. Some players suggest using your Daily Adventure Incense, which increases spawns and may bring less common Pokemon to your adventure.

Axew and Jangmo-o are coming into the seasonal Research Breakthrough Encounter rotation during Shared Skies, so ticking off Research Tasks can help you catch some dragon types a bit more reliably.

In addition, catching raid Pokemon should also count towards your 20. Therefore, keeping an eye out for raids featuring dragon-type Pokemon is a great way to encounter and catch more of them. This is especially true when participating in events like Goomy Community Day, where dragon-type Sliggoo will be in Four-Star Raids and so can also help you evolve Poipole.

