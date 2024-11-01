Disney Dreamlight Valley Rafiki Drawing Locations

When you return to Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Lion King realm to find Timon and Pumbaa, you’ll likely notice some new decor. Specifically, talking to Timon for the first time triggers the secret quest to take photos with all seven of the Rafiki drawings throughout Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How To Start the Rafiki Drawings Secret Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re curious about what to do with those new Rafiki drawings that popped up, your suspicions are correct – they’re a new quest in the Lion King Realm. This quest starts the moment you first talk to Timon, though he won’t necessarily mention it right away.

You can wait until Timon brings up the drawings, but you don’t need to. As soon as they show up in the realm, you can take photos with them to earn your reward – a special Lion King-themed building station. You can complete this quest while Timon is still living in the Lion King Realm or after he moves into the Valley.

Where To Find All Seven of Rafiki’s Drawings in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Rafiki’s drawings appear on rock faces throughout the Lion King Realm, in seven different locations. To find them all, you’ll need to fully explore the realm – some are easier to spot than others. Make sure you take a photo with each drawing as you find them to truly complete Timon’s quest!

You can find the Rafiki drawings in any order, but we’ve organized this as a tour through the realm from where you enter forward to make it easier to find every drawing location.

First Rafiki Drawing

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first Rafiki drawing you’ll spot is on a large rock to the right of where you first enter the Lion King Realm, as shown in the screenshot above.

Second Rafiki Drawing

Screenshot by The Escapist

Now, head to the cave tunnel that leads deeper into the realm. Stop and turn to face the wall to the right, just inside the tunnel. You will find the second drawing here.

Third Rafiki Drawing

Screenshot by The Escapist

Go through the tunnel. You’ll find the next drawing near the river just to the right of the second fast-travel spot to return to Dreamlight Valley.

Fourth Rafiki Drawing

Screenshot by The Escapist

Before you head over the fallen log to explore deeper in the realm, head across the river. The next drawing is on the rock on the far side of the river, near the fallen log.

Fifth Rafiki Drawing

Screenshot by The Escapist

The next drawing is near the waterfall by Timon and Pumbaa’s camp area. It can be a bit tricky to spot as it’s on a smaller rock, hidden behind some big leafy plants.

Sixth Rafiki Drawing

Screenshot by The Escapist

In this same area of the realm, you’ll find another drawing tucked back into the cave by the water.

Seventh & Final Rafiki Drawing

Screenshot by The Escapist

Finally, head towards Timon and Pumbaa’s camp, near the leaf piles. The last drawing is on a rock on the ground, largely hidden by a big leaf.

Once you’ve taken pictures with all seven Rafiki drawings in Disney Dreamlight Valley, talk to Timon. He should automatically notice and hand over your reward, whether he’s previously mentioned the quest to you or not.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

