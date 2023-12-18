Joining its roster of unique items, Report! is a new weapon added in the Emergency Meeting DLC for Vampire Survivors. If you want to know how to evolve Report!, here’s an explanation.

How to Unlock Report! in Vampire Survivors

The Report! will not be available at the start of the Emergency Meeting DLC in Vampire Survivors. To get it, you must unlock Crewmate Dino from the new Polus Replica stage introduced with the expansion. The new character will be inside a coffin shown as a question mark symbol to the south of the starting location. All you have to do is head to this spot and open the coffin to get Dino.

As this character, you can use Report!, a whip-like weapon that shoots out sound waves based on the character’s direction to damage and knock back enemies. If you survive as Crewmate Dino on a map for at least 15 minutes, the Report! weapon will also unlock for other characters.

How to Evolve Report! in Vampire Survivors

By upgrading Report! to level 8 and Mini Crewmate to level 3, the next treasure chest you find under these conditions should allow you to evolve Report! into Emergency Meeting in Vampire Survivors.

After unlocking Report!, you can head to the middle of the Polus Replica stage to acquire the Mini Crewmate item. It will be near a meeting table like the one featured in the Among Us series.

Is Emergency Meeting Good in Vampire Survivors?

The evolution of Report!, Emergency Meeting, is a powerful weapon that can tip the odds in your favor when the enemy swarms start to get hectic. Essentially, Emergency Meeting allows you to randomly eliminate a specific group of enemies.

A prompt will occasionally pop up with this weapon equipped to show which enemy groups can be destroyed. Naturally, unique mobs won’t be affected, but it’s still a great weapon if you need an attack that can clear the stage room and drop XP fast.