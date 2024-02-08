Once you’re in the endgame, having a solid farm strategy for getting Curios will be necessary to continue powering up your characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Stockpiling these items can be tricky, however, so here’s a guide on how to get and farm Curios fast.

Recommended Videos

What Are Curios & How Do They Work in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Curios in Granblue Fantasy: Relink are essential resources you can acquire as a reward for completing quests, from the back-crunching Extreme challenges to the easier quests available. These Curios will have treasures inside them, which can drop rare Sigils you can’t get anywhere else in the game to equip onto your characters.

For instance, you can acquire the Berserker Sigil to boost a character’s damage with the trade-off of losing the ability to dodge or guard. Or, a much safer and widely useful option like the War Elemental, making all attacks hit with the best element based on the enemy you’re facing.

Your chances for getting these Sigils are random once you appraise a Curio with Zathba, so unless you’re lucky, you’ll likely be farming these items to deck out your team in the endgame.

Related: Granblue Fantasy Relink Transmarvel Sigils Explained: How to Get the Best Sigils

How to Farm Curios Fast in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

With about 100 quests you can complete, it’s hard to figure out which ones are best for farming Curios in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. For the most part, you’ll want to repeat a quest with a good chance of dropping Curios over and over to farm them efficiently.

Among the slew of quests available, the best one to get Curios fast is the Extreme difficulty version of Assault Formation. You can usually complete the quest within three to five minutes since it’s full of easy level 80 enemies and no boss. Frankly, you could even use the Full Assist Mode in Granblue Fantasy: Relink to AFK farm this encounter without lifting a finger.

Aside from Curios, you’ll also net High-Grade Scrap and Machine Units for trading at Siero’s shop to earn Knickknack Vouchers for the Transmute and Transmarvel Sigils system, meaning Assault Formation will be very good for farming other gacha mechanics, too.

If you want to farm Mastery Points alongside Curios, I’d advise farming the Maniac version of Slimepede. Ultimately, it’ll come down to what you need for your characters to determine which quest is more beneficial at the time, so consider alternating both however you see fit.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now available on PS5, PS4, and PC.