The world of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a fairly large one. At first, you’ll have to navigate it at a slow pace. After a certain point, though, it’ll make you wonder if the game has a fast travel function. Here’s how to fast travel in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

How to Fast Travel in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

If you want to fast travel in the game, you’ll need to unlock a specific hero named Carrie. Carrie can be found in the town of Hishahn, which you’ll get to later on in the game, probably about 10-15 hours in depending on how much you wander around doing sidequests and other random activities. Finding her should be relatively easy, as she looks like a magical girl, much like Mellore if you were able to recruit her in the early hours of the game.

As you reach Hishahn, head over to the west part of town, and she’ll appear before quickly teleporting away. That’s not the end of your mission, however, as you’ll have to track her down in town if you want to add her to your team. After encountering her in town two more times, she’ll finally join your party, and you’ll gain the ability to fast travel. Now you don’t have to trek across the overworld to head back to previous towns and cities, making backtracking a much smoother experience.

And that’s how you go about unlocking fast travel in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. If you’re interested in more Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes-related content, here’s a guide on how to beat the game and how many chapters there are.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

