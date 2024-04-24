How Long to Beat Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes & How Many Chapters There Are

It’s in the name. If you want to recruit every single character in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, well, it’s gonna take a long time. Here’s how long it takes to beat Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and how many chapters there are.

How Long Is Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes?

My first playthrough of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes took around 40 hours. However, keep in mind that I was primarily focusing on beating the main story. While I did engage in some of the mini-games and also try to recruit as many characters as possible, there’s plenty of side and optional content that I missed out on.

So with that in mind, if you’re hoping to really dive into everything the game has to offer, your playtime can go up to 70 to 80 hours.

Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes Chapter List

There are a total of 59 main story chapters in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and I’ve listed them all below. Do be warned that there are chapter names and some of them may contain light spoilers for the story, so look away if you want to go in completely fresh:

First Mission Into the Barrows Search the Barrows Afterwards The Watch Captain’s First Job Catch the Criminals Searching the Tunnels Discovering the Thief Homecoming Hometown on Fire Infiltrate the Empire The Eltisweiss Front Defeat Separate Ways Hoist the Alliance Banner In an Unknown Village The Village of Treefolk The Proving Grounds Euchrisse, the Land of Water The Despondent King of Euchrisse Reveal Harlan’s Schemes What’s the Right Choice? The Hishahn Front The Assassinated Emperor New Forces Across the Desert Learning the Ropes of Shi’arcraft Shi’arcs of a Scale To the Safehouse The Rune-Lens Research Laboratory Inhuman Research House Kesling Reunion Norristar, the Western Nation Assault In the Land of Snow The Coming Storm The Revenant Army Returns Yarnaan Falls The Meeting of Kings A Secret Plan The Threat of the Empire The Athrabalt Front The Generals’ Decision Returning The Way Forward The Next Steps An Unexpected Ally Storming Castle Harganthia Eve The Final Battle Declaring Victory Counterattack Retaking Eltisweiss The Last Order Gardhaven Castle Confrontation Collapsing Ambitions Heroes

And that’s it! Hopefully that clears up any questions about how long Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is, and how many chapters there are.

