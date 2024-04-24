Image Source: Rabbit and Bear Studios
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How Long to Beat Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes & How Many Chapters There Are

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 08:59 pm

It’s in the name. If you want to recruit every single character in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, well, it’s gonna take a long time. Here’s how long it takes to beat Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and how many chapters there are.

Recommended Videos

How Long Is Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes?

My first playthrough of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes took around 40 hours. However, keep in mind that I was primarily focusing on beating the main story. While I did engage in some of the mini-games and also try to recruit as many characters as possible, there’s plenty of side and optional content that I missed out on.

So with that in mind, if you’re hoping to really dive into everything the game has to offer, your playtime can go up to 70 to 80 hours.

Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes Chapter List

There are a total of 59 main story chapters in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and I’ve listed them all below. Do be warned that there are chapter names and some of them may contain light spoilers for the story, so look away if you want to go in completely fresh:

  1. First Mission
  2. Into the Barrows
  3. Search the Barrows
  4. Afterwards
  5. The Watch Captain’s First Job
  6. Catch the Criminals
  7. Searching the Tunnels
  8. Discovering the Thief
  9. Homecoming
  10. Hometown on Fire
  11. Infiltrate the Empire
  12. The Eltisweiss Front
  13. Defeat
  14. Separate Ways
  15. Hoist the Alliance Banner
  16. In an Unknown Village
  17. The Village of Treefolk
  18. The Proving Grounds
  19. Euchrisse, the Land of Water
  20. The Despondent King of Euchrisse
  21. Reveal Harlan’s Schemes
  22. What’s the Right Choice?
  23. The Hishahn Front
  24. The Assassinated Emperor
  25. New Forces
  26. Across the Desert
  27. Learning the Ropes of Shi’arcraft
  28. Shi’arcs of a Scale
  29. To the Safehouse
  30. The Rune-Lens Research Laboratory
  31. Inhuman Research
  32. House Kesling
  33. Reunion
  34. Norristar, the Western Nation
  35. Assault
  36. In the Land of Snow
  37. The Coming Storm
  38. The Revenant Army Returns
  39. Yarnaan Falls
  40. The Meeting of Kings
  41. A Secret Plan
  42. The Threat of the Empire
  43. The Athrabalt Front
  44. The Generals’ Decision
  45. Returning
  46. The Way Forward
  47. The Next Steps
  48. An Unexpected Ally
  49. Storming Castle Harganthia
  50. Eve
  51. The Final Battle
  52. Declaring Victory
  53. Counterattack
  54. Retaking Eltisweiss
  55. The Last Order
  56. Gardhaven Castle
  57. Confrontation
  58. Collapsing Ambitions
  59. Heroes

And that’s it! Hopefully that clears up any questions about how long Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is, and how many chapters there are.

Post Tag:
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Does Garp Die In One Piece? Answered
Garp One Piece
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Does Garp Die In One Piece? Answered
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Apr 23, 2024
Read Article What is the Highest Paying Job in BitLife?
An emoji with Dollar Signs for eyes and a dollar sign on it's tongue on an orange background with the BitLife logo beneath it.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What is the Highest Paying Job in BitLife?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 23, 2024
Read Article All Characters’ Favorite Food in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cooking Battle Meal Guide)
Screenshot of the Cooking Battle minigame in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Characters’ Favorite Food in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cooking Battle Meal Guide)
Meg Koepp Meg Koepp Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does Garp Die In One Piece? Answered
Garp One Piece
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Does Garp Die In One Piece? Answered
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Apr 23, 2024
Read Article What is the Highest Paying Job in BitLife?
An emoji with Dollar Signs for eyes and a dollar sign on it's tongue on an orange background with the BitLife logo beneath it.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What is the Highest Paying Job in BitLife?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 23, 2024
Read Article All Characters’ Favorite Food in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cooking Battle Meal Guide)
Screenshot of the Cooking Battle minigame in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Characters’ Favorite Food in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cooking Battle Meal Guide)
Meg Koepp Meg Koepp Apr 23, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].