How Long to Beat Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes & How Many Chapters There Are

It’s in the name. If you want to recruit every single character in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, well, it’s gonna take a long time. Here’s how long it takes to beat Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and how many chapters there are.
How Long Is Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes?
My first playthrough of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes took around 40 hours. However, keep in mind that I was primarily focusing on beating the main story. While I did engage in some of the mini-games and also try to recruit as many characters as possible, there’s plenty of side and optional content that I missed out on.
So with that in mind, if you’re hoping to really dive into everything the game has to offer, your playtime can go up to 70 to 80 hours.
Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes Chapter List
There are a total of 59 main story chapters in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and I’ve listed them all below. Do be warned that there are chapter names and some of them may contain light spoilers for the story, so look away if you want to go in completely fresh:
- First Mission
- Into the Barrows
- Search the Barrows
- Afterwards
- The Watch Captain’s First Job
- Catch the Criminals
- Searching the Tunnels
- Discovering the Thief
- Homecoming
- Hometown on Fire
- Infiltrate the Empire
- The Eltisweiss Front
- Defeat
- Separate Ways
- Hoist the Alliance Banner
- In an Unknown Village
- The Village of Treefolk
- The Proving Grounds
- Euchrisse, the Land of Water
- The Despondent King of Euchrisse
- Reveal Harlan’s Schemes
- What’s the Right Choice?
- The Hishahn Front
- The Assassinated Emperor
- New Forces
- Across the Desert
- Learning the Ropes of Shi’arcraft
- Shi’arcs of a Scale
- To the Safehouse
- The Rune-Lens Research Laboratory
- Inhuman Research
- House Kesling
- Reunion
- Norristar, the Western Nation
- Assault
- In the Land of Snow
- The Coming Storm
- The Revenant Army Returns
- Yarnaan Falls
- The Meeting of Kings
- A Secret Plan
- The Threat of the Empire
- The Athrabalt Front
- The Generals’ Decision
- Returning
- The Way Forward
- The Next Steps
- An Unexpected Ally
- Storming Castle Harganthia
- Eve
- The Final Battle
- Declaring Victory
- Counterattack
- Retaking Eltisweiss
- The Last Order
- Gardhaven Castle
- Confrontation
- Collapsing Ambitions
- Heroes
And that’s it! Hopefully that clears up any questions about how long Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is, and how many chapters there are.