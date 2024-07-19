How to Find All Overlook Town Crates in Once Human

As soon as you get to explore the map in Once Human, you’ll likely come across the Overlook Town settlement. To get started on the right foot, check out the guide below to see how to find all of its crates.

Recommended Videos

Overlook Town Mystical Crate Location in Once Human

For some reason, the Mystical Crate in Overlook Town is called the “Mysterious Treasure.” In any case, the Mysterious Treasure is just another Mystical Crate, and it’s located in the Panorama grocery store, which is found right in the middle of Overlook Town. The crate inside the grocery store is smack dab in the center of the first floor, so you can’t miss it.

The Mystical Crate location at Overlook Town. Screenshot by The Escapist

Loot the Mystical Crate but don’t go too far, as there’s another crate waiting for you nearby.

Overlook Town Weapon and Armor Crate Locations in Once Human

If you stay in the Panorama store, head to the back of the building and go through the double doors. Head to the right of the back room and you should find a set of stairs descending down into the basement. Follow the stairs into the basement and you’ll come across an Armor Crate lying in the middle of sludge and deviant growth on the ground.

The Armor Crate location at Overlook Town. Screenshot by The Escapist

Finally, the Weapon Crate at Overlook Town is incredibly easy to find. It’s located at the center of the large amphitheater in the southern part of town. Head to the Weapon Crate, open it up, and then look toward the projector screen in front of you. You’ll notice a large Glutton enemy coming out of the screen, which you can choose to defeat or simply run away from. If you want to defeat the Glutton, aim for the pink spots on its legs and once those are all gone, it will keel over, allowing you to deal free damage until its dead.

The Weapon Crate location at Overlook Town. Screenshot by The Escapist

And with that, your crate-hunting endeavors at Overlook Town are complete in Once Human. All that’s left at the location is to activate the Rift Anchor and after that’s done, you’ll earn some nice XP and rewards for earning 100% in the area.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy