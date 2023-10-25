How to Find All The Collectibles in Ghostrunner 2 Chapter 8

“Licking the Wounds” is a fairly lengthy mission so here’s how to track down all the collectibles in Ghostrunner 2 Chapter 8.

Where To Find All Collectibles in Chapter 8 of Ghostrunner 2, “Licking the Wounds”

The number of pick-ups you can expect to find in this chapter reflects the length of the mission. There are 11 collectibles scattered across Chapter 8 of Ghostrunner 2 consisting of seven Memory Shards, two Hidden Swords, one artifact and one Audio Log. As always, I’m presenting them in the order they appear as you run through the level since certain sections become closed off once you progress too far. Let’s get into it!

Hidden Sword# 1

Just after the room that contains three swordsmen and a mech, you’ll want to take the left exit and break through a wall with yellow fractures all over it. Stepping through the hole, you’ll notice the icon depicting the sword pick-up on your right, but you’re blocked by a fence. How could a daring cyborg assassin fare against such advanced technology?

Weirdly enough, it’s not by just cutting through it. Instead, turn 180° from the fence and follow the catwalk to the end. Once there, turn back to face the Hidden Sword icon and look up. You’ll see a gap jammer point on which you can grapple. On this upper platform, slide under the folded-over fence and drop into the room on the other side. Claim your new blade, “The Rat,” and admire its orange and green curves.

Artifact #1

Shortly after you pick up the first Hidden Sword, continue into a space that includes a handful of swordsmen and a Hammer Man. Once they’re all dead, continue through the door, but look to the left as you pass through it. You’ll notice that there’s a runnable wall! You know what to do at this point so leap onboard, grapple over to the cracked grate at the end of the alley, and dash through it.

You’ll arrive in a room that you passed earlier with the Artifact floating before you. Pick it up to learn more about Electric Handcuffs and their practical uses in society. No, not THOSE uses. Who am I kidding, definitely those uses too. Activate the terminal and you’ll be back on the platform that previously housed Hammer Man and His Sword Men.

Memory Shard #1

At the slide protected by the gunmen with the automatic laser rifle that also happens to be protected by a blue energy sphere, use your Shadow Skill to duck past and grapple onto the platform above. A Punching Man will slam down on top of you if you’re not careful, so focus and dash to the side before cutting him down. Once he’s done, jump across the gap and slash the shield-producing orb.

The collection of barrels just behind the orb you smashed hides your Memory Shard so jump over and pick it up.

Hidden Sword #2

The first major arena fight of Chapter 8 in Ghostrunner 2 is in a room with Laser Thug standing dead center on a raised platform with two ventilation ducts on either side of him. Before we go any further, clear this room of enemies since there are plenty of them and they’re pretty annoying. As you’re doing so, note the cracked walls in the center of the room. These are important since they allow you to shatter one of the shield-generating orbs protecting the Laser Thugs and they’ll help pinpoint how to reach your Hidden Sword.

From the entrance, the fractured wall on your right leads into an alcove that features a locked door on one end. To open it, head towards the arena’s exit. Instead of heading through it, immediately turn around to find a breakable wall. Smash through it, duck under the folded-up wall, and climb the stairs until you reach a terminal. Activate it and then head back to the door, which will now be open! Head in and climb up a few ledges to claim your prize, “The Creator.”

Memory Shard #2

After the arena, when you’re outside and running on a series of walls covered by yellow tarps, you’re close to nabbing this one. After leaping off the corner wall and landing on a new platform, you’ll see this Memory Shard floating amongst some debris. An easy find!

Audio Log #1

Remember just before you picked up Memory Shard #2 you ran along a series of walls covered with yellow sheets? Head back to them and retrace your steps. As you grapple onto the third vertical surface, you’ll notice the Audio Log on the platform above this area’s entrance. Dash on over and pick it up to hear a farewell message from Ghostrunner-60. Pour one out, chaps.

Memory Shard #3

When you get to the corridor filled with three swordsmen and a Hammer Man protected by a shield, you’re warm. Kill all the foes in your way and make for the vertical-launching fan. Rather than using it to move forward, face the direction you just came from and jump on it. As you’re blasted into the air, you’ll spot a broken grate with yellow and black stripes surrounding it. Dash through it and you’ll find your Memory Shard.

Memory Shard #4

When you get to the section with two parallel grind rails, cruise over to the catwalk on your right. When you dismount, instead of heading through the entrance to the next arena fight, jump onto the right rail and ride it all the way to a launching fan on the end. Use it to boost Jack into the air, turning around at the peak to see another breakable air duct with yellow and black stripes.

Smash through it, slide down the ventilation shaft and drop into a room with a Memory Shard in the right corner. Activate the nearby terminal to open the lock and drop into the arena.

Memory Shard #5

This particular collectible is relatively straightforward. After leaving the arena that housed Memory Shard #4, you’ll be presented with a platforming section that requires Jack to use his gap jammer to navigate a series of dangling hooks and vertical surfaces. Eventually, you’ll land on a platform with a massive red neon sign that reads Ad Astra.

From there, look to your left to spot the fifth Memory Shard floating in an alley. I can see this being easy to miss if you’re all-in on speedrunning but slow down and it’s pretty obvious.

Memory Shard #6

Near the end of “Licking the Wounds,” you’ll arrive at an outside arena that includes a grind rail snaking straight through the bad guys. While it’s tempting to just ride it out and cut down anyone who gets in your way, dismount and turn around to see a launching fan directed at a different grind rail. Use the fan and send Jack flying onto the rail.

Grind all the way over to a separate platform that contains a half-open door in the middle. Slide underneath it and you’ll find your Memory Shard waiting for you.

Memory Shard #7

In the final arena of Chapter 8, the one with the two grindrails snaking around to the left and right, leap onto the rail on the left. Ride it until you cross a platform below you. Dismount and you’ll be on what looks like a catwalk with the final Memory Shard staring right back at you.

I STRONGLY advise eliminating all the enemies in this area before you try pick up this particular collectible. Given Ghostrunner 2‘s “one hit kill” policy, it can be very difficult to navigate to this point with dozens of foes raining laser and electricity upon you. Once they’re all dead, you can grab it without any stress whatsoever.

If you’ve following along with this guide series and completing the optional time trials, collecting this final Memory Shard will likely upgrade your Motherboard and grant you the Overlord Ultimate Ability. Using this will allow Jack to hack into his opponent’s brains and convince them to fight for him for a while. It’s fun but not really all that useful since they’ll still go down in a single hit.

With that, you’ll have all of the collectibles from Chapter 8 of Ghostrunner 2, and Jack uncovers a pretty badass bike. This is a cyberpunk game so you KNOW that vehicle will be particularly useful in the next chapter so buckle up…