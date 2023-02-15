Are you playing Hogwarts Legacy and want to pick up some items for your herb garden? Maybe you need some Mandrake seeds? Dogweed and Deathcap is the place to go, but it’s a bit out of the way. So if you’re wondering how to find Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s the answer.

To Find Dogweed and Deathcap, You Need to go to the Very North of Hogsmeade

Dogweed and Deathcap is not in the main section of Hogsmeade village, it’s much further to the north. You can’t use your broom in the village so spotting it from the air is not an option either. But once you’ve found it you’ll know exactly where to look next time.

Go to Hogsmeade, using any Floo Flame. Then, walk north through the village, past all the shops and keep following the road. You can also set a route if you look at the map — we’ve marked the location for you. You might have to use the right thumbstick to move the map up a bit as the default Hogsmeade map doesn’t show you the whole area.

Keep walking north and, down in the left hand side of the screen, you should be told you’re walking by Hogsmeade Graveyard. That means you’re nearly there. Just go a bit further north and you’ll see the shop, with the big Dogweed and Deathcap sign on it.

Just go in, and speak to the proprietor who will sell you all sorts of herbcraft supplies — for a price, of course. And that’s how to find Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy.