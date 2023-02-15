One thing that’s really handy for taking out big groups of enemies in Hogwarts Legacy is the little vegetal buddies you can use — Mandrakes. Mandrakes are extremely strong, emitting a large area of effect screech when you use one that devastates enemies in an area around you. If you’d like to use some of these little screaming beauties yourself but aren’t sure where to acquire them or their seeds to grow them, here is your answer.

You Can Buy Mandrakes and Mandrake Seeds In Hogsmeade, Although They Don’t Come Cheap

In order to get your wand-wielding paws on some premium damage-dealing greenery, you’ll want to make your way over to Hogsmeade — and make sure you have a hefty stack of Galleons on hand as Mandrakes are quite pricey. Selling your old unused gear to any vendor in Hogsmeade will net you a good amount of Galleons. Alternatively, selling some extra beasts that you’ve captured will also get you some serious Galleons to spend. Once you’ve got your funds sorted, you’ll want to head north of Hogsmeade to a cozy little store called Dogweed and Deathcap.

Talk to the store owner and you’ll be able to purchase Mandrakes for 500 Galleons each or, if you’re far enough in the game to grow things in the Room of Requirement, you can buy Mandrake seeds for 800 Galleons and grow your own Mandrakes. If you’ve miscalculated how many Galleons you had on hand, fret not, there is a chest containing 500 Galleons sitting right inside the store — simply cast your Disillusionment charm and sneak up to it to loot it.

Now that you know how to acquire Mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy, you can get to growing some and start terrorizing your enemies’ ears with them!