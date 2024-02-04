Many of the stronger and more valuable items in Enshrouded require a significant amount of iron ore, making it particularly important. The resource becomes more common in the second half of the game, so here’s where to find iron ore in Enshrouded and what you can craft with it.

How to Find Iron Ore in Enshrouded

The player mines iron ore

The Kindlewastes, one of the last major regions in the game, has three areas where iron ore can be found. Just be sure to have an upgraded pickaxe and a fire level of at least 5 to facilitate mining for the resource. Iron ore is identifiable by its dark, metallic markings and can take some time to excavate, even while using an upgraded pickaxe.

The fastest way to reach the areas to mine is by fast-travelling to the Ancient Spire. Just north of this landmark is a large cave system that contains a healthy supply of iron ore. Another cave system to the southeast of the Ancient Spire also contains iron ore deposits, however, a fire level of at least 6 is needed to help brave the enshrouded fog. Finally, to the northeast of Ridgeback Mine on the far eastern side of the world map lie additional iron ore deposits. As this is an enshrouded area, destroy the shroud root to help access the deposits without worrying about the fog overwhelming the player.

What to Use Iron Ore for in Enshrouded

Iron bar recipe

As with many crafting resources in Enshrouded, players need to have rescued the appropriate artisan to work with it, in this case, the blacksmith. Players will also need a smelter at their base to transform iron ore into iron bars for the blacksmith to use, with 10 pieces of iron ore and 25 pieces of charcoal producing iron bars when combined in the smelter. With all this in hand, the blacksmith can use the crafted iron bars to create some truly advanced gear for the player.

One of the most notable things iron bars can be used for is crafted iron armor, which is currently the best armor in the game. Pieces like the Warden Helmet will cost three iron bars, along with other ingredients like Lapislazuli, padding, and charcoal. In order to get some of the best items in the game, mining iron ore is an essential part of the Enshrouded experience.