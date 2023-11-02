As you complete the main puzzles in The Talos Principle 2, you might encounter Lost Puzzles. For someone just starting, you’re probably scratching your head trying to locate them after finishing a zone, so here’s a tip on how to find Lost Puzzles in The Talos Principle 2.

What Are Lost Puzzles in The Talos Principle 2

According to your robot friends on this island investigation with you, Lost Puzzles in The Talos Principle 2 are seemingly optional tests outside the main course of puzzles. Unlike the primary tests, these Lost Puzzles aren’t necessary to progress through the gates on each map. Although, if you’re interested in doing them, you’re in for quite a challenge.

Lost Puzzles are a bit complicated and feature more moving parts than the primary tests, so feel free to pop out and try again later if you’re tired of hitting your head against a wall. Solving a Lost Puzzle will allow you to trigger a mechanism similar to those found at the end of the main tests.

Related: The Talos Principle 2: A Stunning World With Intricate Puzzles [Preview]

How to Locate Lost Puzzles in The Talos Principle 2

To find a Lost Puzzle on a map, pay close attention to the rotating compass at the top of the screen while exploring. You’ll see white question marks alongside numbered entries indicating the direction of the main puzzles. Following the question marks could lead you to a Lost Puzzle, Star challenge, underground lab, or terminal.

You’ll know when you found a Lost Puzzle when you see a blue triangle icon on the compass near the entrance of the puzzle room. Also, as a tip, you can note how many Lost Puzzles are within a zone of the island by looking at the map or the blue glowing stone tablets that provide directions.

What Do You Get For Completing Lost Puzzles?

While it’s not clear at first, Melville will hint that you’ll need to complete many of the Lost Puzzle challenges to see the benefit of finishing them. In my playthrough, I discovered locked golden doors on the different maps, and over time, each Lost Puzzle unlocked a piece of these doors.

The first game had its fair share of extra levels with complex tests to complete, so I’d imagine the sequel is doing the same thing by requiring you to finish Lost Puzzles to unlock something more challenging near the end. Speculation aside, you likely won’t see what’s behind these doors until much later.

If you’re looking for more, check out if you need to play Talos Principle 1 before 2.