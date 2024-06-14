These facets and memories won’t find themselves! Here’s how to find Memory: Impassive Darkness in Destiny 2.

How to Find Memory: Impassive Darkness in Destiny 2

As you traverse the Pale Heart, you’ll stumble across Darkness-tinged chests which, when interacted with, require you to complete a task to give up their contents. These chests will give you Pale Heart engrams, Traveler’s Blessings, or even a class exotic item if you’ve completed the Dual Destines exotic quest. But they’ll also give you a Memory Vestige: Darkness. Collecting five of these Memory Vestiges will reveal the vague location of a Memory on the Pale Heart map.

For Memory: Impassive Darkness, you’ll need to travel to the Impasse. There, you’ll find that there’s a circle located in the Northeast section of the map, close to the temple and Vision of the Traveler orb. But beyond that, locating the chest can be pretty difficult.

Screenshots by The Escapist

That’s because it’s very tucked away! Head to the right of the temple, where you can find the Vision of the Traveler orb, so that you’re walking along the temple’s side and the cliff’s edge. Keep going straight until you’re at the end, looking into the abyss.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Now, stare straight down. There’s a very tiny platform just below you with a chest settled on it. Jump down to claim your treasure, which will be the Facet of Solitude and possibly a Traveler’s Blessing.

Screenshots by The Escapist

The Facet of Solitude ensures that when you land rapid precision hits on a target, a severing blast will blast from the target. If you’re transcendent while pulling off these precision hits, the severing blast will be larger.

Severing, in this case, is a debuff that causes your target to do ~30% less damage. Usually, this is an ability restricted to Strand users, but with this Facet equipped, you can use it on any subclass.

Destiny 2 is available now.

