Baldur’s Gate 3‘s Mol is a crafty Tiefling and the founder of the newest little thieves guild. Always the entrepreneur, Mol and a bunch of the other kids in the Emerald Grove are running a thieving ring. While you’ll have to go through a few steps to meet Mol, it’s certainly worth it, as Mol is the key to finding some powerful gear throughout the game. Here’s how to find Mol in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3).

How to Find Mol in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

You’ll first run into one of the thief guild members and their scams when you encounter Mattis. She’ll try to run a ring scam on you while her partner attempts to pickpocket you. If you notice the pickpocket, make sure to go easy on them and let them go. Letting Silfy off the hook will earn you points with Mol for when you meet them.

Next you’ll want to head past Mattis and down into the Emerald Grove area containing the Druids. They’ll let you know their leader is ready to speak to you so that you can pass. Instead take a left and head out the back of the Grove. This path will take you to a beach area, where you’ll hear the sound of singing.

Head down by the water and make a save. You’ll be facing some tough Harpies here so make sure you’re well equipped, rested, and ready to battle. Talk to Mirkon, who’s enchanted by the Harpies song, to instigate the fight. Try to interrupted the one singing as soon as you can to make the battle easier.

Once you take them down, Mirkon will tell you about meeting Mol and give you a password to mention to Doni. Head back to where you met Mattis and just up from her you’ll spot Doni. Give Doni the password and he’ll point out an entrance down into the thieves guild. Here you’ll be able to find Mol, who’ll thank you for being kind to Silfy and for rescuing Mirkon. You’ll be able to donate a small sum of gold to Mol to help fund the thieves guild. Mol will thank you and tell you they need it to fund a new guild location in Baldur’s Gate. This is important to remember for later.

How to Get the Ring of Protection

You can now trade with Mol, and if you talk to them again, you can also start a new quest where they’ll ask you to head into the Emerald Grove and steal the Statue that the Druids are currently using for the ritual. Steal the statue and bring it back to Mol to complete this mission. For your reward you’ll receive the incredibly good Ring of Protection. This ring grants +1 to saving throws as well as +1 to armor class. These are some incredible bonuses to have early on.

How to Find Mol After Act 1

If you decided to aid the Tieflings in the Emerald Grove by taking out the Goblin leaders, then they’ll live and head out of the Emerald Grove. This includes Mol. You’ll next be able to find Mol in Act 2. You’ll have to navigate through the Shadow-Cursed Lands to find the Last Light Inn. Inside the Inn you’ll find the Emerald Grove Tieflings gathered there, including our pal Mol. You’ll find Mol next to the stairs leading up to the second floor, having a game of Chess with the Devil Raphael.

Help Mol win the match and then talk to her afterwards. Once you talk to Jaheira and continue on with the main story, you’ll find the Inn comes under attack. Most of the Tieflings present there will be killed, but you do see Mol appear to escape. You’ll be able to find her later on once you complete Act 2 and continue on to the main city of Baldur’s Gate. She’ll be there putting together her thieves guild.

That covers off where to find Mol in Baldur’s Gate 3. She’s a cool little character and if you work with her, you’ll be able to get yourself some sweet thieves guild side missions that will net you exclusive items like the Ring of Protection.

