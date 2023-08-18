How to Reach Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3

After you’ve completed Act 1 in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll end up in the Shadow-Cursed Lands. It’s a dark and dangerous area with the atmosphere to match. You’ll be taking curse damage any time you enter the shadows, which will chunk your team down. Check out our guide to help you navigate this area without having to worry about the shadows. One of the first locations you’ll want to uncover is one of very few safe places in the Shadow-Cursed Lands. So, let’s go over how to make your way to the Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Get to Last Light Inn in BG3

If you’ve just climbed up the ladder from Grymforge, you’ll be in quite a large open space with several paths to choose from. To get to the Last Light Inn, you’ll want to take path on the right and follow it straight ahead. You’ll encounter a battle on the way, with some people squaring off against Shadow-Cursed enemies. Be prepared for a tough fight and use a light source to mitigate taking curse damage if you can.

Once you defeat the enemies, continue following the path and sticking to the right-hand side of the map. You’ll eventually come across a bridge leading through what appears to be a glowing barrier. Don’t worry, though, you can walk through this barrier; it’s made of light that wards off the darkness for the Last Light Inn.

Convince the welcoming party you mean them no harm and you’ll be allowed access. Don’t forget to grab the waypoint to your right as you enter the Last Light Inn side of the bridge. Now you’ll have a safe haven to return to and merchants to buy and sell from, including some great equipment. You’ll also find some old friends to talk to again! As such, you can make use of it as a base to explore from if you like, for a while, at least.

Just be aware that once you progress the story and talk to the Cleric upstairs, Last Light Inn will no longer be safe. When you do proceed with the story though, you’ll be granted a blessing to keep you safe in the dark. You’ll stop taking curse damage across the majority of the Shadow-Cursed Lands. However, there will be no one left at Last Light and no protective field anymore.

That’s how you navigate to the Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s a hotspot containing many NPCs you’ll want to talk to, including a new companion you can recruit. If you’re looking for more tips to make it through the game, make sure to check out our complete set of guides.