Video Games

How to Reach Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3

By
0
BG3 shadow cursed lands, finding last light inn.

After you’ve completed Act 1 in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll end up in the Shadow-Cursed Lands. It’s a dark and dangerous area with the atmosphere to match. You’ll be taking curse damage any time you enter the shadows, which will chunk your team down. Check out our guide to help you navigate this area without having to worry about the shadows. One of the first locations you’ll want to uncover is one of very few safe places in the Shadow-Cursed Lands. So, let’s go over how to make your way to the Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Get to Last Light Inn in BG3

If you’ve just climbed up the ladder from Grymforge, you’ll be in quite a large open space with several paths to choose from. To get to the Last Light Inn, you’ll want to take path on the right and follow it straight ahead. You’ll encounter a battle on the way, with some people squaring off against Shadow-Cursed enemies. Be prepared for a tough fight and use a light source to mitigate taking curse damage if you can.

Once you defeat the enemies, continue following the path and sticking to the right-hand side of the map. You’ll eventually come across a bridge leading through what appears to be a glowing barrier. Don’t worry, though, you can walk through this barrier; it’s made of light that wards off the darkness for the Last Light Inn.

BG3 Last Light Inn Location

Convince the welcoming party you mean them no harm and you’ll be allowed access. Don’t forget to grab the waypoint to your right as you enter the Last Light Inn side of the bridge. Now you’ll have a safe haven to return to and merchants to buy and sell from, including some great equipment. You’ll also find some old friends to talk to again! As such, you can make use of it as a base to explore from if you like, for a while, at least.

Just be aware that once you progress the story and talk to the Cleric upstairs, Last Light Inn will no longer be safe. When you do proceed with the story though, you’ll be granted a blessing to keep you safe in the dark. You’ll stop taking curse damage across the majority of the Shadow-Cursed Lands. However, there will be no one left at Last Light and no protective field anymore.

That’s how you navigate to the Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s a hotspot containing many NPCs you’ll want to talk to, including a new companion you can recruit. If you’re looking for more tips to make it through the game, make sure to check out our complete set of guides.

About the author

Alex Berry
Alex Berry is a freelance contributor at The Escapist. Alex has been writing about games for less than a year but is thoroughly enjoying it. Having worked in marketing as his main role, he’s no stranger to writing creatively. His coverage ranges from funny takes on the latest games to a whole bunch of guide content. Alex is a jack of all trades when it comes to games, playing almost every new title that shows promise. From RPGs to shooters, all the way through to sports games, he plays it all, although he does have a soft spot for turn-based RPGs having started out his gaming journey with a copy of Pokémon Red on the original Game Boy. Alex has a master's degree in Business and is fascinated by online game economies, often spending a lot of time finding ways to maximize wealth in these games (but he should really be doing that in real life instead).
More Stories by Alex Berry