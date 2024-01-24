How to Find & Search Weapon Cases in Fortnite

Fortnite sends players on all sorts of strange missions. Sometimes, you have to emote at a certain spot – other times, you’re sitting in a box. Here’s how to find and search Weapon Cases in Fortnite to get that extra XP in Chapter 5.

How to Find Weapon Cases in Fortnite

Before you drop out of the Battle Bus and start running all over the map looking for Weapon Cases, it’s important to know that there is a method to the madness. Weapon Cases are marked by The Underground and can be found all over the map. Here are the locations of the Weapon Cases in Fortnite:

East of Classy Courts

Hazy Hillside

Southwest of Pleasant Piazza

Rebel’s Roost

Reckless Railways

Ritzy Riviera

North of Ruined Reels

If you’re having trouble locating the Cases once you get to the location, look for markings, as The Underground has been kind and left a trail to follow. Rebels always have a trick or two up their sleeve.

And if you usually wake up feeling dangerous, the bases held by the NPC bosses also have Weapon Cases that players can search. Here are the boss locations in Fortnite:

Fencing Fields

Grand Glacier

Lavish Lair

Reckless Railways

Snooty Steppes

How to Search Weapon Cases in Fortnite

Thankfully, finding Weapons Cases is the hard part. All you have to do once you find one is hit the correct button, and a weapon of a decent rarity drops out. Continue this process until the challenge is complete and you’ll be ready to start chasing Victory Royales again.

And that’s how you find and search Weapon Cases in Fortnite Chapter 5.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.