One of the more heartfelt (yet still bizarre) substories in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth involves correctly identifying a buried high schooler and handing them a love letter. Here’s how to find Tanabe in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Where to Find Tanabe in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

To initiate this substory, you’ll need to have at least completed Chapter 2 since it’s only available once Ichiban Kasuga has made his way to Hawaii. After completing the first few missions of Chapter 3, players will finally be let loose on a brand-new map. Head to Aloha Beach, running to the West until you spot the substory icon on your map. There’ll be a schoolgirl hiding behind some surfboards, so go ahead and chat with her, initiating “Neck-Deep in Love.”

Long story short, she tells you about a legend surrounding Aloha Beach. Effectively, if you confess your love to someone who’s buried in the sand, they’ll reciprocate your feelings. Turns out, young Hitomi has a crush on one of her classmates, Tanabe, and she tasks you with delivering the news to him. She gives you a picture of the boy: He has a shaved head, wears glasses, and looks more than a little staunch. That kid plays water polo, you can see it.

Ichiban arrives at the beach where Tanabe is supposedly relaxing only to find that he’s surrounded by a grid of similarly buried boys as well as a collection of watermelons. To find him, players will need to talk with some of the heads poking out of the dirt and solve the riddle they present. The clues are:

Tanabe is NOT in the left-hand row, facing the ocean.

Tanabe IS between the yellow and red parasols.

Tanabe is NOT next to a watermelon.

Tanabe IS facing another student. It’s his friend Sato, but that’s not important.

With all of that information, we can carefully rule out where Tanabe can be found. If you’re looking at the ocean, walk towards the second-to-last column of boys on the right. Your target can be found in the second row, looking directly at his friend, who’s on his right. If you took a glance at his picture, you can clearly make out Hitomi’s crush wearing his glasses and sporting a neatly shaved head.

Once you’ve correctly identified him, speak with Tanabe and he’ll emerge from his sandy stronghold, following Ichiban to meet Hitomi. I won’t be getting into spoilers here though, so if you want to find out whether the legend of Aloha Beach is true, you’ll just have to complete “Neck-Deep in Love” to find out!