REVEIL only has a handful of logic puzzles to work your way through, but each one of them poses a challenge for even the most experienced puzzle solvers. The second requires you to figure out how to find a token to the creepy funhouse in the first chapter of REVEIL.

How to Find the Funhouse Token in REVEIL

Once you reach the circus concourse for the first time, you’ll see Dorie run off into the funhouse – however, you cannot follow her without first acquiring a token. Doing so should be pretty straightforward, right? You’re at a circus, after all. It is, of course, not that simple.

The first thing you want to do is approach the cash register on a picnic table in front of the funhouse. You must open the register drawer by pressing the button on the bottom right. Grab the coins, which will let you play an attraction or two in the area; however, you need to turn the power back on first. Head into the backstage tent in the back left corner of the concourse area.

Inside, you’ll be able to find three collectibles: Martha’s Mask, a Pack of Cigarettes, and a Fortune Card from the Zohan machine once it’s powered on. However, none of these are the token you need.

Between Zohan and a small crate with the Pack of Cigarettes on it, you’ll find a fuse box. Here, you have to flip the switches in the correct order to restore power to the area. The left-hand image shows you which order to pull the switches in; however, if you’d rather skip navigating that messy, hand-drawn guide, flip the switches in this order: 4, 7, 2, 5, 3.

Once done, power will be restored to the area. Pop a coin in Zohan before leaving to hear your fortune, and grab the Fortune Card from the bottom of the fortune-telling box.

Head back out to the concourse area. To the left of the funhouse entrance, the motorcycle racing attraction is the only one that is functioning. Pop a coin from the cash register into the machine and play the short game. You need to score 1000 points in order to obtain a token, and while not the most difficult challenge, don’t fret if you fail a few times. A good strategy is to keep the motorcycle to the far left or right, only moving when necessary.

Once you hit 1000 points, feel free to purposely fail. Take the token out of the slot and head on over to the small switch outside of the funhouse’s revolving doors. Plop the token in and press the button before walking into the turnstile to push it inward. Congratulations, you’ve made it to one of the more unsettling areas of REVEIL.



And that’s all there is to obtaining a funhouse token in the REVEIL circus area.

REVEIL releases Mar. 6 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.