Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Solve Dorie’s Room Puzzle in REVEIL 

Image of Lowell Bell
Lowell Bell
|
Published: Mar 5, 2024 07:16 am

REVEIL only has a handful of logic puzzles to work your way through, but each one of them poses a challenge for even the most experienced puzzle-solvers. The first significant puzzle you’ll face in REVEIL is how to solve Dorie’s room fairly early on in the first chapter.

Recommended Videos

How to Solve Dorie’s Room Puzzle in REVEIL

A broken shelf. This image is part of an article about how to solve Dorie's room puzzle in REVEIL.

Once you enter Dorie’s small room, you should familiarize yourself with all the objects in the room, including the locked picture book on Dorie’s bed. The goal of this puzzle is to find the key to unlock it, and there is an order you have to do it in.

First, check the hand-drawn map on the wall to the left of the bed to see the steps visually laid out. From there, turn around to open a small box on Dorie’s desk with a coin in it – ignore the labyrinth balance maze box for now.

Then, take the coin to the large marble box – also known as a marble run – to the left of Dorie’s nightstand. Interact with it and insert the coin in the top coin slot. You can lean to the left to reveal a lever to pull down to drop the marbles down now; however, you won’t be able to grab one without pulling the pin out in the bottom right corner of the box. Once you do, trigger the marble run again until the marbles reach the end and drop out of the bottom. Pick up whichever color marble you like.

Take the marble to the labyrinth maze puzzle. Interact with it and select the small entry point to insert the marble. Carefully guide the puzzle all the way to the key-labeled hole in the center of the maze; if you fail, you can take the marble out and try again. Once done, you’ll obtain some grotesque plastic teeth.

Related: How to Solve Nightingale Puzzle Cores

Take the plastic teeth to the clown toy on the small chair in the center of the room. You’ll have to look behind the clown after interacting with it to find the crank, which, when turned, will open the clown’s mouth. Place the plastic teeth in its mouth and drag each tooth down until the clown’s head snaps closed. Take the giraffe key that pops out of its top.

Finally, bring the giraffe key to the picture book on the bed to open it and reveal some rather creepy drawings. Once done, the story will move forward without further work on your part.

That’s all you need to know about how to solve Dorie’s room puzzle in REVEIL. Don’t forget to grab the pencil case on the dresser beside the marble run if you’re looking to grab all the collectibles in the game.

REVEIL releases Mar. 6 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Post Tag:
REVEIL
related content
Read Article Best Party Composition & Characters in FF7 Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Party Composition & Characters in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 5, 2024
Read Article How to Solve the Garage Cistercian Puzzle in REVEIL
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Solve the Garage Cistercian Puzzle in REVEIL
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell Mar 5, 2024
Read Article How to Find the Funhouse Token in REVEIL
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find the Funhouse Token in REVEIL
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell Mar 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Party Composition & Characters in FF7 Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Party Composition & Characters in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 5, 2024
Read Article How to Solve the Garage Cistercian Puzzle in REVEIL
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Solve the Garage Cistercian Puzzle in REVEIL
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell Mar 5, 2024
Read Article How to Find the Funhouse Token in REVEIL
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find the Funhouse Token in REVEIL
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell Mar 5, 2024
Author
Lowell Bell
Lowell is a freelance contributor with The Escapist that began his career reporting on live events such as the Penny Arcade Expo and E3 back in 2012. Over the last couple of years, he carved a niche for himself covering competitive Pokémon as he transitioned into game criticism full time. About a decade ago, Lowell moved to Japan for a year or two but is still there, raising a Shiba Inu named Zelda with his wife while missing access to good burritos. He also has a love/hate relationship with Japanese role-playing games.