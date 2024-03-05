REVEIL only has a handful of logic puzzles to work your way through, but each one of them poses a challenge for even the most experienced puzzle-solvers. The first significant puzzle you’ll face in REVEIL is how to solve Dorie’s room fairly early on in the first chapter.

How to Solve Dorie’s Room Puzzle in REVEIL

Once you enter Dorie’s small room, you should familiarize yourself with all the objects in the room, including the locked picture book on Dorie’s bed. The goal of this puzzle is to find the key to unlock it, and there is an order you have to do it in.

First, check the hand-drawn map on the wall to the left of the bed to see the steps visually laid out. From there, turn around to open a small box on Dorie’s desk with a coin in it – ignore the labyrinth balance maze box for now.

Then, take the coin to the large marble box – also known as a marble run – to the left of Dorie’s nightstand. Interact with it and insert the coin in the top coin slot. You can lean to the left to reveal a lever to pull down to drop the marbles down now; however, you won’t be able to grab one without pulling the pin out in the bottom right corner of the box. Once you do, trigger the marble run again until the marbles reach the end and drop out of the bottom. Pick up whichever color marble you like.

Take the marble to the labyrinth maze puzzle. Interact with it and select the small entry point to insert the marble. Carefully guide the puzzle all the way to the key-labeled hole in the center of the maze; if you fail, you can take the marble out and try again. Once done, you’ll obtain some grotesque plastic teeth.

Take the plastic teeth to the clown toy on the small chair in the center of the room. You’ll have to look behind the clown after interacting with it to find the crank, which, when turned, will open the clown’s mouth. Place the plastic teeth in its mouth and drag each tooth down until the clown’s head snaps closed. Take the giraffe key that pops out of its top.

Finally, bring the giraffe key to the picture book on the bed to open it and reveal some rather creepy drawings. Once done, the story will move forward without further work on your part.

That’s all you need to know about how to solve Dorie’s room puzzle in REVEIL. Don’t forget to grab the pencil case on the dresser beside the marble run if you’re looking to grab all the collectibles in the game.

REVEIL releases Mar. 6 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.