Early on, as a Realmwalker in Nightingale, you might stumble upon a ruin with a curious, crystal-like contraption called a Puzzle Core. Or, you may have found one lurking within a structure after defeating a wave of Bound enemies. Here’s how to solve Nightingale Puzzle Cores.

How to Solve Nightingale Puzzle Cores

Simply put, Puzzle Cores are little reward “chests” that will shell out Essence for either solving a small puzzle or defeating some enemies. In almost all fae ruins – mysterious structures scattered about the realm – you’ll find them. Based on the type of realm card you use, there will be more or less fae ruins to stumble upon as you craft and explore.

There are two types of Puzzle Cores to solve in Nightingale. The first appears as an “Occupation” on the map, and this is where a wave of Bound enemies will spawn for you to defeat. Somewhere within the ruins they spawn near, you’ll find the Puzzle Core waiting to award you after they’re defeated with some Essence after you interact with the Hope Echo. Sometimes, there are treasure chests also hidden within the ruins for you to find; search around and break the walls with a pickaxe or a similar tool to reveal them.

The other Puzzle Cores look less like ruins and more like shrines, and here, you’ll have to solve a little Simon Says puzzle. You’ll see several crystals light up as you approach the ruin; interact with them in the order that they did so, and you’ll reveal a Hope Echo with Essence. A gate will lift and allow you to choose a Favor – limited buffs for your character – as well.

And that’s how to solve Nightingale Puzzle Cores. Expect developer Infection Games to create more varied ways to unlock Puzzle Cores as the game continues on its road toward leaving early access.

Nightingale is available on PC.