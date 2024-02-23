Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Solve Nightingale Puzzle Cores

Lowell Bell
Published: Feb 23, 2024

Early on, as a Realmwalker in Nightingale, you might stumble upon a ruin with a curious, crystal-like contraption called a Puzzle Core. Or, you may have found one lurking within a structure after defeating a wave of Bound enemies. Here’s how to solve Nightingale Puzzle Cores.

How to Solve Nightingale Puzzle Cores

A puzzle core in Nightingale. This image is part of an article about how to solve Puzzle Cores in Nightingale.

Simply put, Puzzle Cores are little reward “chests” that will shell out Essence for either solving a small puzzle or defeating some enemies. In almost all fae ruins – mysterious structures scattered about the realm – you’ll find them. Based on the type of realm card you use, there will be more or less fae ruins to stumble upon as you craft and explore.

There are two types of Puzzle Cores to solve in Nightingale. The first appears as an “Occupation” on the map, and this is where a wave of Bound enemies will spawn for you to defeat. Somewhere within the ruins they spawn near, you’ll find the Puzzle Core waiting to award you after they’re defeated with some Essence after you interact with the Hope Echo. Sometimes, there are treasure chests also hidden within the ruins for you to find; search around and break the walls with a pickaxe or a similar tool to reveal them.

The other Puzzle Cores look less like ruins and more like shrines, and here, you’ll have to solve a little Simon Says puzzle. You’ll see several crystals light up as you approach the ruin; interact with them in the order that they did so, and you’ll reveal a Hope Echo with Essence. A gate will lift and allow you to choose a Favor – limited buffs for your character – as well. 

And that’s how to solve Nightingale Puzzle Cores. Expect developer Infection Games to create more varied ways to unlock Puzzle Cores as the game continues on its road toward leaving early access. 

Nightingale is available on PC.

Nightingale
Read Article How to Make Star Wars in Infinite Craft
Darth Vader and Princess Leia, labelled with Infinite Craft labels.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Star Wars in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Feb 23, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (February 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (February 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Best Giratina Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Shiny Odds
Pokemon GO Giratina raids
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Giratina Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Shiny Odds
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to Make Godzilla in Infinite Craft
Key art for Godzilla Minus One
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Godzilla in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to Make & Get Love in Infinite Craft
Love in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make & Get Love in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 22, 2024
Author

Lowell Bell
Lowell is a freelance contributor with The Escapist that began his career reporting on live events such as the Penny Arcade Expo and E3 back in 2012. Over the last couple of years, he carved a niche for himself covering competitive Pokémon as he transitioned into game criticism full time. About a decade ago, Lowell moved to Japan for a year or two but is still there, raising a Shiba Inu named Zelda with his wife while missing access to good burritos. He also has a love/hate relationship with Japanese role-playing games.