How to Find the Rune of Haunting in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, collecting and using the new Runes mechanic is one of the biggest draws of the seasonal event mode. In this guide, we’ll be covering how to get your very first Rune inn WoW Classic Season of Discovery called the Rune of Haunting as an Undead Warlock.

How to Find the Undead Warlock Rune of Haunting in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Getting your first Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is a huge power spike as they grant you really strong abilities when you apply them to the appropriate piece of gear. You can get your first Rune quite early on, which is awesome for leveling. As an Undead Warlock, you’ll be starting out around Deathknell, and once you reach level 2, you’ll be able to take on a special quest to find your first Rune.

The NPC Maximillion will be the one to give you the quest The Lost Rune, and you’ll need to venture off to find the entrance to some mines nearby. You’ll want to be careful navigating through these mines as they are jam-packed with hostile enemies. It’s very easy to die if you end up provoking two or three of them at once. So carefully take out enemies one by one and follow the rightmost path around to the back of the area.

At the back of the mines, you’ll find a nice big chest sitting in an open room for you to loot. Go ahead and loot the chest, and you’ll receive the Rune of Haunting. Use this Rune, and you’ll now be able to open your Skill Book and find the Runes tab. From here, you can choose from your available Rune abilities and apply them to your gear. This first Rune will unlock Haunt, which is a really strong instant cast spell in WoW Classic that hits enemies for a ton of damage and deals Shadow damage over time.

It even then heals you for 20% of the damage you dealt with Haunt when it expires on the target. This gives you some much-needed health sustain early on to keep you topped up while questing. If you’re a solo player, having burst damage, DoT damage, and healing all in one cast is a game-changer. You’ll have a much easier time taking down tougher enemies on your own.

That’s how you can find the Rune of Haunting and unlock the Haunt ability as an Undead Warlock in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. You’ll want to make sure you prioritize getting this spell, as it makes leveling a whole lot easier!