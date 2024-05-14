Barbarian loading screen in Diablo 4.
Screenshot by The Escapist.
Should You Skip the Campaign in Diablo 4 Season 4?

Act accordingly.
Dan Wenerowicz
Published: May 14, 2024 05:36 pm

Another seasonal character in Diablo 4 means you have the option to skip the campaign as you head back into Sanctuary. Before you confirm your choice, my guide will outline which option is the best for most players within the game.

Diablo 4: Should You Skip the Campaign, Answered

The short answer is yes, you should skip the campaign when you make a new character. Whether it’s the Seasonal or the Eternal Realm, there is no need to run old content. Skipping the campaign allows you to get right into the action of the seasonal content. Sometimes, having the campaign quests can hinder your progress on that character, which drags out your playtime. I heavily recommend just using the skip and jumping into the grind.

New players in Diablo 4 don’t need to worry about this because the option isn’t available. I would suggest playing through the campaign only if you want to experience the story again or you’re learning for the first time. In the second scenario, you’re stuck in the campaign regardless. You skip the campaign only after defeating Lilith in the story and finishing the final act. So, there are no issues with needing to learn in that regard.

You aren’t locked into that decision if you choose to play the campaign on a new character. You can always head back to the main menu and look under the “delete character” option. Another tab will allow you to use the skip at any point in the story. So, if you get sick of dealing with the level-specific zones again, head back to the main menu.

After you’ve decided, run over to the Helltides, where you can jump into Accursed Rituals and quickly earn XP.

Diablo 4 is available now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

