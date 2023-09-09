If you’re one of the many excited players dribbling their way on to the courts of NBA 2K24, you may run into an error code while trying to play it. If you try to get in to the game and run in to error code ‘4b538e50’ don’t panic. This is being experienced by a lot of players and the NBA 2K support team have already acknowledged the issue and how to resolve it. Lets go over what you need to do to fix it.

How to Fix 4b538e50 Error Code in NBA 2K24

This frustrating code occurs when you don’t have all the latest files installed and try to get into the game. These are a few steps you can take to make sure you resolve the error before trying again:

Make sure the game installation is at 100%. NBA 2K24 will let you on to the game when it’s ‘playable’ but before it’s actually fully installed. This can result in key data missing and the error being incurred.

Make sure the game has the latest updates applied. There have been a couple of small initial update patches that have rolled out. You’ll need to make sure that these are downloaded and installed. Simply close your game and check for updates, download, and install them.

One of these solutions should then result in you having a fully up to date game. You’ll be able to fix error code 4b538e50 for NBA 2K24 and get back in to start dunking on people.