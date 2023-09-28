If you’re trying to get into the premier tactical shooter Counter-Strike 2 but are being met with frustrating ‘unable to start game’ messages, I’ve got you covered! Having CS2 not launching so that you can plant some bombs or blast some terrorists is no fun, so let’s take a look at some ways to try to fix it and get back in the action!

How to Fix CS2 Not Launching

Luckily, there are a few fixes that have worked for a lot of players. Try these steps in this order:

Restart Steam and check if there is a CS2 update queued up. With the changeover to CS2 from CS:GO, it’s vital all updates are in place.

If you’ve updated CS2 already, you should restart your PC before trying to play.

Check your graphics card drivers, as these little buggers can often be the cause of games not launching properly.

If you’re still having no luck, try right clicking on CS2 in your Steam client , go to Properties , Installed Files , and then Verify integrity of game files.

, go to , , and then If you’ve verified the game files but still can’t launch, then you should try a fresh install. Uninstall the game and download a fresh copy. With CS:GO being transitioned to CS2, there are very likely to be issues in the files for some players.

These are the most important steps to try to help fix CS2 not launching. Chances are one of these steps will fix the problem for you and get you in the game. Be aware that there could be some high server traffic causing issues on Valve’s side as well. Keep an eye out for announcements on X. And if you’re looking for more about the game, be sure to check our full range of coverage.