Nothing is better than finishing work and loading up your favorite game, and for a lot of people, their title of choice is Call of Duty. However, sometimes, the game can get between you and virtual domination. Here’s how to fix error code 14515 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Recommended Videos

How to Fix Error Code 14515 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Despite MW3 being pretty deep into its lifespan, with Season 2 recently releasing and bringing new events like Cryptid Bootcamp, there are a few problems that have been rearing their ugly head since the game’s launch. One of those issues is error code 14515, which only appears when MW3‘s servers are overcrowded or down.

Of course, if the servers are down, there’s nothing you can do. To check if that’s the case, it’s best to head to MW3‘s official social media accounts, where outages are sure to be reported. It’s better to make sure that the problem isn’t with your game or console rather than trying to turn everything on and off again 100 times.

Related: Best Ways to Collect Skulls & Bones in MW3 Horde Hunt

If there are no issues with the servers, then restarting the game is probably your best bet. You may have just chosen a busy time to log on, and lots of players queued up at the same time as you, but if you give the game a few minutes, it should take care of the problem itself, and you’ll be taking down opponents in Rust in no time. Time is at a premium these days, of course, but biding time sounds a lot better than yelling at the screen for hours.

And that’s how to fix error code 14515 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.