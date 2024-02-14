Call of Duty is providing a new event for players without Valentine’s Day plans. Here are all of the rewards and challenges for the Cryptid Bootcamp event in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone.

Recommended Videos

All Cryptid Bootcamp Rewards & Challenges in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) & Warzone

The start of MW3 Season 2 has been a ton of fun. The Horde Hunt event is bringing the undead to Multiplayer and giving players all sorts of challenges to help them unlock items. However, Horde Hunt is about to become old news as the Cryptid Bootcamp event kicks off.

Running from Feb. 14 to Feb. 28, Cryptid Bootcamp will give players another opportunity to earn rewards, and things are even simpler because the quests will be available in Multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies. Here are all of the known rewards and challenges for the Cryptid Bootcamp event in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone:

Multiplayer & Warzone

“Sass-squashed” Calling Card (Get 2 Operator Kills with a Shotgun or Melee Weapon in One Life)

“Cernunnos” Weapon Sticker (Get 20 Operator Kills with Throwing Knives)

“We Believe in You” Large Decal (Destroy 20 Enemy Equipment or Killstreaks with a Stormender)

“Lake Monster” Emblem (Get 20 Operator Melee Kills while in Smoke)

“Prophetic Squish” Charm (Get 40 Operator Kills with the Marksman Rifle Conversion Aftermarket Part equipped)

“Harbingers” Loading Screen (Get 50 One Shot One Kill Operator Kills with Iron Sight Snipers)

“What Cute Eyes You Have” Emblem (Get 75 Operator Kills with a Suppressor Equipped & Using Ghost T/V Camo Perk)

Cryptid Blueprint (Complete All Cryptid Bootcamp Challenges)

Related: Best Ways to Collect Skulls & Bones in MW3 Horde Hunt

Zombies

“Prophetic Squish” Charm (Destroy 3 Harvester Orbs)

“Lake Monster” Emblem (Eliminate 5 Big Bounty Targets with Mystery Box Weapons)

“Harbingers” Loading Screen (Get 10 Special Zombie Critical Kills with Sniper Rifles)

“Sass-squashed” Calling Card (Get 50 Hellhound Kills with Shotguns)

“We Believe in You” Large Decal (Get 75 Brain Rot Zombie Kills)

“What Cute Eyes You Have” Emblem (Get 100 Zombie Kills while using Aether Shroud:)

“Cernunnos” Weapon Sticker (Get 120 Zombie Kills with Throwing Knives)

Cryptid Blueprint (Complete All Cryptid Bootcamp Challenges)

And those are all the Cryptid Bootcamp rewards and challenges in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.