How to Fix Network Not Responding Error in Warframe

We’ve all had our fair share of technical issues while playing games, but the “Network Not Responding” error in Warframe is one of the more annoying ones to deal with. If you’re having trouble, here are some fixes you can try.

Why Is My Network Not Responding in Warframe?

Many Warframe players have encountered the Network Not Responding error for years, causing plenty of headaches and making the game unplayable when least expected. The error has led these players to the game’s forums and Reddit threads seeking help.

“I’ve been getting Network Not Responding error for two years now and wondering when is anyone going to do anything about [it],” argued one player on the forums. “It’s still massively annoying to be stuck on [the] “Creating new session please wait” notification with the network error slapped in the center of the screen.”

As for the culprit for this error, most speculated it had to be due to internet speed or a player’s region, but these theories don’t really hold weight. After contacting internet providers and following simple troubleshooting tips, the issue still isn’t fixed.

“My internet is the same as it has always been while playing, its always been consistent but now suddenly my game is always saying ‘Network Not Responding,'” said a Redditor. “I have no idea what’s wrong, I have no VPN or background application active.”

How to Fix Network Not Responding in Warframe

One player on the Warframe forums described having to upgrade “from a laptop to desktop” and contact an “ISP tech” to find connectivity issues in surrounding areas, which helped fix the Network Not Responding error a bit. Moreover, they started using ethernet instead of Wi-Fi, tried different firewall settings in their router/modem, and cleaned out ports regularly to keep their device cooled.

What appeared to help the most was the ISP tech because they discovered someone in the area was “causing so much noise” that it affected an entire neighborhood’s connectivity. If you’ve done all the troubleshooting you can, from turning off your modem to updating software, it might be time to turn to a professional to get a clearer picture of the Network Not Responding error in Warframe.

That being said, this player still encounters the error “once every few days,” but it has gone down considerably after doing everything possible. Developer Digital Extremes has a support webpage with tips you could also try, such as disabling IPv6 on your device and adjusting antivirus settings, if you want to attempt other options before calling ISP.