How to Fix Once Human ‘No Access to Rift Anchor’ Error

The latest survival game to command the attention of gamers across the globe is Once Human. However, players diving into the new title are running into some trouble when it comes time to access Rift Anchors. Here’s how to fix the Once Human “no access to Rift Anchor” error.

How to Tackle the ‘No Access to Rift Anchor’ Error in Once Human

The first thing to know about the “no access to Rift Anchor” error is that it’s not an error at all. It’s actually a part of the game, and it means players have more work to do before activating the Rift Anchor and traveling to a new region. Here are the reasons why the “no access to Rift Anchor” message will appear:

More Main Story Quest Must Be Completed Players will only be granted access to a Rift Anchor if they’ve completed enough main story quests to unlock it. For those seeing the message, that means there are still missions to complete. Uncompleted quests can be located on the map or in the tasks tab under the quest section.



A Boss Needs to Be Defeated Before activating a new Rift Anchor, players must defeat the boss in the previous region’s Monolith. It’s not smart to travel to a new area before finishing the last one in Once Human, but if it was an honest mistake, players can retrace their steps and finish the job to get rid of the “no access to Rift Anchor” message.



And that’s how to fix the Once Human “no access to Rift Anchor” error. For those still looking for more, here’s the best place to farm Aluminum Ore in Once Human.

Once Human is available now on PC and will come to iOS and Android at a later date.

