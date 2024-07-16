All Dayton Hospital Crate Locations in Once Human

One of the more confusing locations to navigate is Dayton Hospital. If you’re struggling to make heads or tails of the area, here’s how to find the Dayton Hospital Crates in Once Human.

How To Find the Mystical Crate

Fortunately, the Dayton Hospital Mystical Crate in Once Human is out in the open, but it takes quite a bit of leg work to reach it. To loot the crate, you need to climb on top of the hospital that’s located on the east side of the area, as shown in the map screenshot below.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you enter the hospital, you need to keep climbing up any set of stairs you see inside. This can get confusing, as multiple stairways are blocked off from going any higher. When you reach one of these roadblocks, turn around and look for another stairway on the same floor that allows you to ascend. Eventually, you’re going to reach a floor that has a crashed helicopter going through one of the hospital rooms. Climb on the wing of the crashed helicopter to reach the roof of the hospital through the hole in the ceiling.

From the roof, you’re looking for a helipad that’s tilted on its side and has grass growing on it. Right in front of this helipad is the Mystical Crate, waiting to be looted.

Screenshot by The Escapist

How To Find Gear Crate #1

From what I can tell, Dayton Hospital only features two Armor Crates. You need to loot both of them to complete the area, but it’s possible I missed the location of an additional Weapon Crate.

Either way, to start, you can loot one Armor Crate by staying inside the hospital with the Mystical Crate. The location of the Armor Crate is quite tricky to reach, as it’s tucked away in a dark corner of a random hospital room. You can start by going up to the second level of the hospital and going to the right of the “Admissions” desk. Go straight and then take a left down the hallway to find an open door to the balcony. Go left on the balcony and enter the first door you find. Inside that room is where you’ll find the Armor Crate.

The location of an Armor Crate at Dayton Hospital. Screenshot by The Escapist

How To Find Gear Crate #2

The second Armor Crate is located right in front of a statue at Dayton Hospital. The statue is situated on the southern side of the area, right in front of the L-shaped building that’s across the road from the hospital with the Mystical Crate. Simply run to where my character arrow is on the mini-map below and you’ll find the statue along with the Armor Crate sitting in front of it.

The location of an Armor Crate at Dayton Hospital. Screenshot by The Escapist

After you loot the second Armor Crate, you’re done crate-hunting at Dayton Hospital. To complete the location, defeat 15 normal enemies and activate the Rift Anchor. Though there’s also a challenging side quest in the same area, that’s worth knocking off, too.

