How to Fix Portal Not Opening in Nightingale

Nightingale is a survival/crafting game with a bit of a twist: you access each new biome by inputting realm cards into a machine, and getting it to generate a portal for you to walk through. Most times, it works flawlessly. Other times… not so much. If your portal isn’t opening in Nightingale, here’s how to fix it.

Nightingale Portal Not Opening Fixes and Solutions

Whenever you use a realm card on the portal machine in Nightingale, you’ll see energy swirling around the portal itself. Once the gateway shows a dark galaxy-looking path, you can step through and go to the next biome. If the path never loads, however, there are two possible reasons for that:

You need to defeat all Bound enemies

You’ve encountered a glitch causing the portal not to open

First, make sure you’ve actually killed all of the Bound enemies that spawn from the portal. After the tutorial stage in Nightingale, Bound enemies will start spawning from the portal while it’s generating. You’ll know a new wave has appeared from keeping an eye on the red swirls around the gateway.

Once you’ve cleared two or three waves of enemies, the portal should load properly, allowing you to go through.

If you’ve run into a bug where the portal is not opening, interact with the portal machine again where you input the realm cards, then select the Reset Realm option at the bottom left of the screen. This will allow you to input your realm cards again to force the portal to reset and generate a new realm.

This will cause you to lose the current realm, but at least it’ll get things going and help you fix the “portal not opening” bug. It’s not ideal, but for now, this is the best solution to help get around this issue.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to fix your portal not opening in Nightingale. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to find Iron Ore nodes reliably.