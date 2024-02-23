Call of Duty players have pretty thick skin, which comes from years and years of getting destroyed in multiplayer lobbies. However, errors can cause even the calmest gamer to flip out. Here’s how to fix the “Failed to request daily login” error in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

How to Fix the Failed to Request Daily Login Error in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

If you’ve heard about the recent issue that sees everyone’s level getting reset to one, you are probably running to your console or PC to see if your account was affected. Season 2 has been in full swing for a few weeks, so it’s important to make sure that all of your guns, skins, and attachments are accounted for. However, some players are having trouble logging in.

The “Failed to request daily login” error in MW3 will appear as soon as you try to get past the initial loading screen. It will toss you into an endless loop of trying to load the game, which will be endlessly frustrating. This isn’t the first time the error has popped up, though, so it would be fair to assume there’s a fix out there.

Unfortunately, as it stands, there is no fix to the “Failed to request daily login error” in MW3. It’s an issue that the good people at Call of Duty will have to take care of themselves. So, the best course of action is to step away from the screen for a while and not think about frying people in multiplayer. There are plenty of other games out there to play, after all.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.