How to Fix the MW3 Failed to Fetch Achievements Smith-Detroit Error

There are all kinds of error codes that can appear in Modern Warfare 3, but the Smith-Detroit one is the only code that gives players “Failed to Fetch Achievements” upon loading the game. I’ll cover how you can fix the problem and what you can do to learn more in the future.

What is the Smith-Detroit Error in MW3?

When you see “Failed to Fetch Achievements” or “Smith-Detroit” in MW3, it means there is a disconnect between your game and the official servers. Some of your progress can be hidden but it’s only temporary and won’t really affect your account. Plenty of players run into this issue depending on the update and there are a couple of ways to fix it. But before you attempt to resolve the issue, check the server status of the game.

Note: The Smith-Detroit Error is a server-side issue on April 9, 2024.

You can check the current server status on the official Activision Support site. Here you can see if there are significant problems with the game. If there are, you just need to wait for the developers to solve the issue. When everything is green, you can try some fixes.

How to Fix the Smith-Detroit Error in MW3

The best way to fix the Smith-Detroit error is to restart your game or restart your internet connection. In the case that the servers are completely fine, the odds are that the disconnect between the client and the servers is on your end. As always in these situations, close the game entirely and try loading back into your account.

When that doesn’t work, either restart your internet connection or change it entirely. With any luck, you should be back to normal and you can queue up some more games. But if you continue to have issues, either contact Activision Support or wait out the problem. They never last too long.

Now if only we could all go through an update in Modern Warfare 3 without having to look for codes.

