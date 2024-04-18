How To Fix The Rediscover Yourself Avatar Glitch in Pokémon GO

The new Pokémon GO Rediscover Yourself update is now live, and players are sorting out the aftermath. However, not everything is as simple as changing clothes or switching up a hairstyle. Some player avatars are missing completely, and these glitched-out profile pictures are breaking the game.

Recommended Videos

What Is The Pokémon GO Rediscover Yourself Avatar Glitch?

Image via Niantic

The Pokémon GO Rediscover Yourself avatar glitch is a bug that blacks out the character profile and distorts the GPS map when players open the game after downloading the Rediscover Yourself update.

For us, the game menu could not be opened, the GPS map wouldn’t load, and the profile picture could not be selected. Additionally, when trying to open the active quests, the game would lock and crash.

How To Fix The Pokémon GO Rediscover Yourself Avatar Glitch

Unfortunately, fixing this bug isn’t as simple as reloading the game for most players. If the issue persists after a reboot of the app, Pokémon GO players can fix the Rediscover Yourself avatar glitch by uninstalling and reinstalling the game through the app store.

Related: Pokemon GO Players Brace For Rediscover Doomsday Avatar Update

After the reinstall, Pokémon GO loaded normally for us, and the issue hasn’t reoccurred.

How To Fix The “Failed To Log In” Error in Pokémon GO

Occasionally, after large updates in Pokémon GO, players may experience an issue with logging in, where the game will only accept the Pokémon Trainer Club login information, and will time out even if the correct information is supplied. To fix this issue, please follow the steps below.

Close all apps on your mobile device

Restart the device

Once restarted, open the settings menu for your device

Navigate to the “Apps” location

Locate Pokémon GO

Delete all App Data and Cache Data

Relaunch the game

Upon relaunching Pokémon GO, players will have the ability to sign in via all options, including Google. This is especially important for players with older accounts tethered to email addresses rather than a Pokémon Trainer Club account.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more