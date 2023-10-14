While exploring the earlier parts of The Fen, you’ll encounter a petrified stone woman in Lords of the Fallen. She’s hidden behind a pair of twigs you can attack, which you can find by following her singing voice. The mysterious traveler will explain how she became encased in stone and ask you to find a way to free her. Since Lords of the Fallen is a Soulslike, you might assume right away that an item purchased from a vendor or an optional boss could be the key you need to save the woman, but it’s far simpler than that. Here’s a guide on how to free the stone woman in Lords of the Fallen by curing her.

How to Cure the Stone Woman in Lords of the Fallen

I couldn’t figure out how to free the woman for hours, but then I remembered a Radiance spell that helped me in a pinch during a fight. That spell is called Sanctify, which you can loot from a chest at the top of the winding staircase after the Pieta boss fight. In the hands of a character who meets the Radiance stat requirement, the spell creates a holy circle on the ground that gradually heals anyone who stands on it and cures ailments.

Related: Is Lords of the Fallen Harder Than Lies of P?

I tried Sanctify near the stone woman and, lo and behold, her petrification wore off. I couldn’t test other items or tools that can cure status ailments, but we can assume they would work, too. So, if you can’t use Sanctify, consider throwing an item at the woman to see what works. Unfortunately, you could kill her by accident, so be careful.

Once free, talk to her to get a necklace accessory that can reduce physical damage dealt to you as a reward. She will mention heading to the Skyrest Bridge to recover. The treasure item behind her is a Radiance trinket with four catalyst slots. If you want it, you’ll have to reload the map to force the woman to leave. Afterward, you can find her in the hallway leading toward Pieta in one of the jail cells. Later, you’ll help her with a quest for even more rewards, so talk to her from time to time as you continue to explore.

And that’s our guide to curing the stone woman in Lords of the Fallen.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our picks for the best early game spots to farm Vigor in Lords of the Fallen.