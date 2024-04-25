Josh Allen on the cover of Madden 24.
How to Get 2024 Draft Picks in Madden NFL 24

The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here, bringing a whole crop of new players to the league. And as soon as the event is over, gamers will want to run to their consoles to use their teams’ picks. Here’s how to get 2024 draft picks in Madden NFL 24.

How to Get 2024 Draft Picks in Madden NFL 24

Caleb Williams in Madden 24 Franchise mode. This image is part of an article about how to get 2024 draft picks in Madden 24

Whether you’re a Bears fan who wants to add Caleb Williams to the roster or your squad has a new weapon that you want to win Rookie of the Year, it’s fun to dive into Madden to see how things go in the virtual world. However, Madden 24 won’t do an offseason roster update that adds draft picks. That means you’re stuck with the regular methods of adding draftees to the game.

The easiest way to add draft picks is in Franchise mode, where you can upload draft classes created by the Madden community. However, keep in mind that the more popular classes are likely a few months old, meaning the player rankings may not be totally accurate. This method also won’t let you decide where each player lands unless you take control of every team in the league, which is a major hassle.

The other option is to dive into Ultimate Team and grab some of the NFL Combine cards. Notable prospects like Rome Odunze, Brock Bowers, and Drake Maye have cards in the game, and you can create a theme team around one of them. It won’t be the most accurate portrayal of their first year in the league, but it beats waiting until Madden 25 comes out to try out the rookies. There’s also a good chance that MUT does a 2024 Draft promo, so be on the lookout for that.

And that’s how to get 2024 draft picks in Madden NFL 24.

Madden 24 is available now.

