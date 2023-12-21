Battle Royale enthusiasts who aren’t very familiar with survival games will likely be looking for some of their favorite features in LEGO Fortnite. There aren’t many holdovers, but you can still fly. Here’s how to get a Glider in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Get a Glider in LEGO Fortnite

If you’re looking to soar through the skies in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to go on quite the journey. In order to build a Glider, you’ll need one Flexwood Rod, four Wool Fabric, and six Silk Fabric. That may not sound like a ton, but you won’t find all these resources sitting in a random chest.

To get Flexwood, you must travel to the Dry Valley biome and cut down some cacti. Make sure to travel with a Rare Forest Axe and some cooling items, or else you’ll come back empty-handed. Then it’s just a matter of placing the Flexwood in your Lumber Mill. The other two items are easier to acquire, but it’s going to take some time. To get Wool, you’ll need to pet Sheep, which is time-consuming, and when it comes to Silk, you’ll have to battle your fair share of Spiders.

With those items in your inventory, you’ll now have to worry about your Village having two machines: the Spinning Wheel and the Loom. You have to place the Wool and Silk in the Spinning Wheel to get Silk Thread and Wool Thread. You then take those items and place them in the Loom to get Wool Fabric and Silk Fabric. With probably thirty minutes of your life lost to petting Sheep and killing Spiders, you’ll finally be able to build a Glider.

How to Use a Glider in LEGO Fortnite

Unlike Battle Royale, the Glider doesn’t allow you to fly as far as the wind can take you. Stamina is involved in operating a Glider. In fact, the mechanic works a lot like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which forces players to be strategic about using a glider, as it can lead to death. The situation isn’t as dire in LEGO Fortnite, but it’s important to be smart about when you choose to pull out a Glider.

Thankfully, once you know you’re ready to soar, all you have to do is jump and press the designated button to pull out your Glider. It’s a great help when trying to leave a dangerous biome or avoid monsters on the prowl.