Animals are a Minifigure’s best friend, and that won’t be changing anytime soon. Here’s how to make Wool Fabric in LEGO Fortnite, and yes, it involves Sheep.

How to Make Wool Fabric in LEGO Fortnite

The first part of this multi-step journey involves finding Sheep. In order to get Wool Fabric, you’ll first need Wool, which, you guessed it, only comes from Sheep. But before you start running at them guns (or, in this case, swords) blazing, know that you won’t get Wool for killing Sheep. You need to be gentle and pet the Sheep for them to drop Wool.

You’ll only be able to get one piece of Wool from each Sheep, so unless you want to wait around for the first Sheep you encounter to grow more, you’ll need to wander until you’ve found enough Sheep to get a decent amount of Wool. And you’re going to need a lot to really make use of Wool Fabric.

After getting enough Wool, head over to your Village’s Spinning Wheel. If you don’t have one, it’s going to take a bit to find enough Wolf Claws to finish the job, but it’s a step you can’t miss. With that out of the way, you can place your Wool in the Spinning Wheel, and it’ll provide you with Wool Threads.

You’ll need to take your Wool Threads and head over to another machine, the Loom. This will be another difficult item to build, but it’s vital to the operation. Finally, after putting five Wool Threads in the Loom, you’ll get back your first Wool Fabric. You can obviously repeat all the steps if you need more.

Related: LEGO Fortnite Releases a Small But Crucial Update

What to Use Wool Fabric for in LEGO Fortnite

Wool Fabric has several uses in LEGO Fortnite, including making furniture, such as a College Sofa, but the most fun way to utilize it is to build a Glider. Just like in Battle Royale, the Glider allows you to jump off of high peaks and soar through the sky. Don’t get too crazy with it, though, because, unlike BR, stamina plays a part in using the Glider in LEGO Fortnite, and you could take a nasty fall.

If you’re interested in more LEGO Fortnite content, here’s a guide on where to find Malachite in the new mode.