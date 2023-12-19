LEGO Fortnite Releases a Small But Crucial Update

Things continue to change in this new mode, but every update only makes things better. LEGO Fortnite has released a small but crucial update.

The team over at Epic Games has made it clear it doesn’t intend to leave LEGO Fortnite to fend for itself. In fact, just last week, an update was released that fixed durability issues, made Grapplers more useful, and nerfed the Brutes. Now, another update has taken place that will make inventories a lot less packed.

As the official LEGO Fortnite X account explains, “With today’s update, we’ve increased the stack size of many items from 30 to 50 and arrows from 30 to 80!” The post doesn’t list all the items affected by the change, but the ability to hold more arrows will be fantastic for players who don’t like to get close to their enemies. Brutes can be challenging, but with an inventory full of arrows, players will now make quick work of them, especially if they have a few friends helping out.

Related: Is LEGO Fortnite Crossplay or Cross-Platform?

After doing some digging, it appears that resources such as Wood have benefited from the update, meaning players will not have to stuff their inventory with resources when on a long trip or attempting to build a structure. Another item affected is Bones, which will come in handy, as the remains of Skeletons actually have a lot of uses in LEGO Fortnite.

As LEGO Fortnite continues to evolve and players point out minor flaws in what appears to be a near-perfect system, it’s clear that Epic Games will have its ear to the ground, making sure issues do not go unaddressed.

If you’re interested in more LEGO Fortnite content, here’s a guide on how to get Obsidian and another on where to find Malachite.