LEGO Fortnite Releases Massive Quality of Life Update

This mode hasn’t been out long, but that doesn’t mean concerns aren’t being listened to. A LEGO Fortnite update has been released that provides players with some massive quality of life improvements.

Millions of players have already started to settle in and make a home in LEGO Fortnite, building worlds with their friends and learning all the ins and outs of the game. However, all that time on the game has led some to point out flaws with the new mode. Thankfully, Epic Games was quick to respond, providing an update that will hopefully improve things for players.

Releasing the details on X, LEGO Fortnite explained all of the changes coming to the game, including less health for certain monsters. You can check out the full list of changes below:

Nerfed Brute’s poison attack and Frost Scorpion’s explosion.

Critters have less health, and Spiders under rocks are more rare.

Petting rams drops Heavy Wool.

Grapplers can be used 30 times!

More durability fixes!

The post also mentions that, despite buffing the durability of tools and weapons earlier in the week, an issue was found that has been fixed with this update. “Rare and Epic tools and weapons weren’t buffed enough,” the post explained. “We’ve fixed this and you will now see their durability increased by 60% over what it was previously.”

That will likely be music to players’ ears since, as the weeks go by, more and more players will reach the point where their tools and weapons are higher rarities, and there is nothing worse than losing a quality sword or pickaxe before having time to make another.

