There are plenty of enemies in this mode, but this is one of the more useful. Here’s where to find a Roller to get Shells in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to Find a Roller to Get Shells in LEGO Fortnite

As you traverse through the Grassland biomes in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll come across all sorts of enemies. Wolves and spiders are some of the most common, and skeletons will start to appear after the sun goes down. However, the sneakiest adversary is the Roller, a crab-like creature that pops out of the ground and, as the name suggests, rolls at you to attack.

The best way to come into contact with a Roller is just to wander around the Grasslands until one makes its presence known. If you make it that far, you shouldn’t have too much trouble taking care of your enemy. In fact, an early-game axe or sword will make quick work of even the toughest Rollers and get you the Shells you need.

Related: Leak Reveals Cell & Frieza Are the Next Dragon Ball Characters Joining Fortnite

What to Use Shells for in LEGO Fortnite

Shells are one of the many materials that you can use to upgrade your Village in LEGO Fortnite. The most practical use for them, though, is to upgrade your Crafting Bench, which will allow you to build better gear. You’ll need three Shells and eight Planks to finish the job, so it’ll take a few minutes of cutting down trees and battling Rollers.

But once you’re able to upgrade your Crafting Bench, you’ll quickly realize how much easier it makes things. For example, you’ll now be able to build an Uncommon Forest Axe, which will be essential to acquiring Knotroot Rods.

If you’re looking for more Fortnite-related content, here are all the Mod Bench locations in Chapter 5.