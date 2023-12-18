Finding resources in LEGO Fortnite can seem like a drag, but it’s usually worth the time and effort. Here’s how to get Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite and what you can use it for.

How to Get Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite

The most important thing to know about Obsidian is that it only appears in the Dry Valley biome. Even worse than that, you’ll have to travel into a desert cave to find it, which can be a much more dangerous journey than a cave in the Grasslands biome.

In order to ensure you’ll be ready to grab some Obsidian when the time comes, you’ll want to have items that keep you cool in your inventory. A Cool-Headed Charm will give you permanent resistance to the heat and can be made using Silk Threads, Sand Shells, and Marble. If you don’t want to take the time to find all that, you can also make a Snowberry Shake, which gives you 10 minutes of heat resistance.

Once you’re cooled down and have a Pickaxe of at least Rare rarity, you can head into a cave and look for the shiny black rock formations. They’ll appear on the walls and are pretty easy to mine.

What Obsidian Is Used for in LEGO Fortnite

The first time you go out looking for Obsidian will probably be because you want to upgrade your Village. However, Obsidian has a few other uses that make it one of the more vital resources in LEGO Fortnite. In order to build a Smelter, a machine that processes Copper, you’ll need a good amount of Obsidian. You can also use it to upgrade a Crafting Bench and build an Epic Pickaxe.

If you're interested in more LEGO Fortnite content, here's a guide on how to use and get Storage Chests.