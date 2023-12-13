Just when you think you have every material you’ll need to keep your Village running smoothly, another one forces its way into your Minifigure’s life. Here’s how to make Silk Thread in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Make Silk Thread in LEGO Fortnite

Outside of Silk, which we’ll touch on in a moment, the most important component of making Silk Thread is a Spinning Wheel. It’s not a difficult device to build, but it’ll take a moment or two to collect all the necessary ingredients. First, you’ll need eight Planks, five Wooden Rods, and five Wood, so start chopping down trees and throwing the remains in the Lumber Mill.

You’ll also need five Wolf Claws, which will be much more challenging to acquire. Thankfully, unlike skeletons, which only show up at night, wolves appear throughout the day and can be found in virtually every biome. It’ll take some effort to take wolves down, but once you’ve done that and have your Silk in hand, you can build a Spinning Wheel and start making Silk Thread.

How to Find Silk in LEGO Fortnite

Now, a Spinning Wheel won’t be very useful without Silk to put in it. In order to acquire that material, you must once again battle some of the terrifying beats LEGO Fortnite has to offer. Thankfully, all you have to do is defeat a couple of puny spiders.

Upon their deaths, spiders will drop one Silk, which you can take back to your Village and make into Silk Thread. Spiders spawn all over the Grasslands biome and are pretty easy to take down. Depending on your project, it may take a bit to locate enough spiders to get the right amount of Silk, but if you’ve gotten this far in LEGO Fortnite, you must enjoy the grind.

If you're interested in more LEGO Fortnite content, here's a guide on how and where to get Blast Cores in the new mode.